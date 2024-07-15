2024 British Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Royal Troon
The 152nd British Open and the final major men's golf tournament of 2024 is this week at Royal Troon.
The last time the Open was at Royal Troon in 2016, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson had a head-to-head Sunday showdown in one of the most memorable final rounds in major history. If Royal Troon can mimic that this week, we're in for some must-watch television.
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau are the three major champions this season. Will a fourth join them on Sunday or will we get a two-time 2024 champion? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll break down my top three picks.
British Open odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +800
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Bryson DeChmabeau +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Jon Rahm +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Robert MacIntyre +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2800
- Viktor Hovland +3300
- Brooks Koepka +4000
- Cameron Smith +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Tony Finau +4000
British Open how to watch
- Thursday: 1:30–4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.–3 p.m. (USA Network), 3–4:15 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: 1:30–4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.–3 p.m. (USA Network), 3–4:15 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 5–7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m.–3 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 4–7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m.–2 p.m. (NBC)
British Open purse
- Date: Thursday, July 18–Sunday, July 21
- Purse: $17 million ($3.1 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Brian Harman
British Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is set to tee it up for the first time since the Travelers Championship last month, which was his sixth win of 2024. A sliver of doubt entered people's minds when he finished T41 at the U.S. Open, but he quickly silenced those doubts by winning in Connecticut just one week later. His three finishes at the British Open are T8, T21, and a T23 last year.
Rory McIlroy: All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy this week after he allowed the U.S. Open to slip through his grasp in the final few holes at Pinehurst. The 10-year drought continues into this week but his T4 finish at last week's Scottish Open has shown people that the U.S. Open loss hasn't gotten him off track. Can he finally end the 10-year drought this week?
British Open best bets
Collin Morikawa +1600
Collin Morikawa checks every single box you could hope for when trying to pick a winner this week. First of all, he's already an Open champion, winning the 2021 edition of the event. He's also coming into this week in fantastic form. Since the Masters in April, he has posted five top-five finishes and hasn't finished worst than T16 in any of the nine individual events in that time frame.
Finally, he seems to be a great course fit for Royal Troon. His lack of distance off the tee won't hurt him. Henrik Stenson notably ran away from the field here in 2016 using mainly a 3-wood off the tee. Morikawa's ball-striking and his recent success with his short game can lead him to victory on Sunday.
Aaron Rai +7000
The top three golfers in total strokes gained this season on the PGA Tour are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. That likely comes as a surprise no one. The fourth name on that list is Aaron Rai, who ranks higher in total strokes gained than every other golfer on the PGA Tour including Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama.
He also comes into this event in fantastic form. His last three starts has resulted in finishes of T2, T7 and T4 at last week's Scottish Open. Even at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, a course that in theory would be a nightmare for Rai's style of golf, he managed to squeak out a T19 finish.
Now, at Royal Troon, a course that should play to his strengths, Rai has a chance to make some noise. At 70-1, he's a fantastic dark horse bet.
Alex Noren +12000
I've bet on Alex Noren a lot this year, including plenty of outright bets. The outright bets haven't cashed for me, but I don't think I was wrong about him, I may just have been early. Noren enters this week ranking 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. Now, he heads to the Open Championship, the major that he has had the most success at in his career.
The Swede has finishes of T9 (2012), T6 (2017) and T11 (2019) at the Open throughout his career. He also had a solid T23 finish at this event last year.
After being out of form for a couple of weeks, Noren found his swing again at last week's Scottish Open, finishing T10.
If you think betting on a 120-1 long shot is crazy, don't forget those were the exact odds Brian Harman had before he won by six strokes at the Open last year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
