2024 Men's Olympic Golf Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Le Golf National
The four majors of the men's golf season may be in the rearview mirror, but we get the next best thing this week when the best in the world tee it up for the 2024 Olympics.
Le Golf National will play host to this year's golf competition. Golf fans will recognize this course from the 2018 Ryder Cup when Team Europe won 17½–10½.
At the last Olympic Games, Xander Schauffele took home the gold medal for the U.S. Rory Sabbatini won silver for Slovakia and C.T. Pan won bronze for Chinese Taipei, coming out on top in a seven-man playoff for the final medal. Schauffele and Pan will be back competing this week, but Sabbatini failed to qualify.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll give you my top three bets to win this year's gold medal.
Men's Olympic Golf Odds
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler (USA) +400
- Xander Schauffele (USA) +550
- Rory McIlroy (IRL) +850
- Collin Morikawa (USA) +1100
- Jon Rahm (ESP) +1100
- Ludvig Aberg (SWE) +1100
- Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) +2000
- Viktor Hovland (NOR) +2200
- Shane Lowry (IRL) +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) +2800
- Joaquin Niemann (CHI) +2800
- Tom Kim (KOR) +3000
- Corey Conners (CAN) +3300
- Alex Noren (SWE) +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR) +3300
- Minwoo Lee (AUS) +4500
- Sepp Strake (AUT) +3500
- Byeong Hun An (KOR) +4500
- Wyndham Clark (USA) +4500
- Jason Day (AUS) +5000
- Carlos Ortiz (MEX) +5500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) +5500
- Thomas Detry (BEL) +5500
- Abraham Ancer (MEX) +6000
- Adrian Meronk (POL) +6000
- Matthieu Pavon (FRA) +6600
- Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) +6000
- Guido Migliozzi (ITA) +8000
- Stephan Jaeger (GER) +8000
- Victor Perez (FRA) +8000
- Ryan Fox (NZL) +8000
- Keita Nakajima (JPN) +10000
- Matteo Manassero (ITA) +10000
- Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) +10000
- David Puig (ESP) +12500
- Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) +12500
- Mito Pereira (CHI) +125000
- Emiliano Grillo (ARG) +15000
- Nick Taylor (CAN) +15000
- Kevin Yu (TPE) +15000
- Sami Valimaki (FIN) +15000
- C.T. Pan (TPE) +20000
- Matti Schmid (GER) +20000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) +25000
- Gavin Green (MAS) +25000
- Shubhankar Sharma (IND) +25000
- Alejandro Tosti (ARG) +30000
- Daniel Hillier (NZL) +30000
- Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) +30000
- Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) +30000
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart (BEL) +40000
- Nico Echavarria (COL) +40000
- Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) +40000
- Rafael Campos (PUR) +40000
- Carl Yuan (CHN) +50000
- Zecheng Dou (CHN) +50000
- Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) +50000
- Camilo Villegas (COL) +75000
Men's Olympic Golf how to watch
- Thursday: 3 a.m.–Noon (Golf Channel, Peacock)
- Friday: 3 a.m.–Noon (Golf Channel, Peacock)
- Saturday: 3 a.m.–Noon (Golf Channel, Peacock)
- Sunday: 3 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Olympic Golf notable golfers
Xander Schauffele: No one is coming into the Olympic competition with more momentum than the American. Not only is he the defending gold medalist, but he's also fresh off his second major victory of the year at the British Open. There's a lot of reasons to like to him to be a repeat gold medal winner.
Jon Rahm: The Spaniard hasn't had his best stuff since signing with LIV Golf at the start of 2024, but he finally got his first win with LIV last week. Now he'll enter the Olympic Games with some momentum behind him as he tries to win a medal for Spain. He did not compete in the 2020 Games after being forced to withdraw due to testing positive for COVID-19 the week of the competition. He was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world at the time.
Men's Olympic Golf best bets to win gold
Xander Schauffele +550
Xander Schauffele may have just proved he's the most complete golfer on the planet after winning the British Open. Scottie Scheffler is certainly the better ball striker, sporting far superior play from tee to green, but putting plays a big role in an outcome and Xander gets the job done on the greens.
When it comes to total strokes gained, Schauffele is the only one in the realm of Scheffler at 2.201 compared to 2.760. The next closest is Rory McIlroy at 1.896.
It's clear to me that it's Scheffler, Schauffele and then the rest of the golf world well behind. Now that Schauffele has finally been able to silence the critics who said he can't win the big one, he can now play pressure-free golf. Don't be surprised if he rattles off a few more victories in 2024, starting with a second gold medal this week.
Alex Noren +3300
If you've been reading my golf betting previews this season, you probably saw this pick coming before you even clicked on this article. I have been a huge Alex Noren defender all season and he's now coming off a T10 finish at the Scottish Open and a T13 at the British Open.
Distance isn't important at Le Golf National. Instead, hitting greens and scrambling when you miss them is what's going to prove to be important. There's a reason why Team Europe bested Team USA by a wide margin at the 2018 Ryder Cup. This is a true European style of golf course, so be wary of betting on golfers who try to bomb and gauge.
Speaking of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Noren competed at that event and went 2–1 including winning his singles match on Sunday. He also won the HNA Open de France at this same course in 2018.
My continued faith in the Swede is going to payoff this week.
Guido Migliozzi +8000
Noren isn't the only golfer who has won the Open de France at this course. The Italian, Guido Migliozzi, also won the event in 2022. He's also coming into the Olympics having played some great golf the past few months. He won the KLM Open in June and posted two other top 10 finishes including a T8 finish at the European Open and a solo runner-up finish at the Volvo China Open.
Solid form with great course history will work in the 27-year old’s favor and while the field this week is top heavy, it’s not nearly as deep as a major like the Open, where he finished T31. A solid few days of golf will have him in contention on the weekend.
