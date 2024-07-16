2024 MLB All-Star Game Best Prop Bets (How to Bet National League vs. American League)
Betting on the Major League Baseball All-Star Game isn’t for the faint of heart, as there’s a lot up in the air going into the game in terms of how much each player will play, making the prop market extremely tricky.
But, it’s the All-Star Game, so we're not going to pass up a chance to bet some props!
The Midsummer Classic features many of the best players across the league, including rookie Paul Skenes, who is getting the start for the National League on Tuesday night.
Skenes is one of the players I’m looking to target in my best props, and there is also an American League slugger that is too good to pass up to record a hit tonight.
Let’s break down the best props to place for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Best MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets
- Paul Skenes to Record 2+ Strikeouts (+135)
- Aaron Judge to Record a Hit (+125)
Paul Skenes to Record 2+ Strikeouts (+135)
Skenes is getting the start for the National League on Tuesday, and while we may not see him on the mound for long, I think he’s worth taking to record a couple strikeouts at plus money.
First off, many American League hitters have yet to face the rookie since he’s only made 11 career starts, and now Skenes can go all out for one inning with his electric fastball. Who knows how fast he’ll end up throwing in this one.
This season, Skenes has 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings of work (12.1 strikeouts per nine innings), and he ranks in the 98th percentile in strikeout percentage. Not only that, but Skenes has an impressive whiff rate in the 77th percentile.
I’d be shocked to see him throw more than one frame, so there’s certainly some risk involved, but Skenes has more strikeouts (18) in the first inning than any other inning this season. He’s worth a shot at plus money.
Aaron Judge to Record a Hit (+125)
When do we ever get a chance to bet New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge at plus money to get a hit?
We likely won’t get another chance during the regular season, but we can bet it on Tuesday night, so I’m going to take a shot.
Judge is hitting .306 on the season, but that doesn’t show how truly dominant he’s been since May. Since then, the Yankees star is hitting .357 with a .479 on-base percentage. He’s recorded 81 hits in 65 games over that stretch.
If Judge ends up getting multiple at-bats, this is an absolute steal, and even if he doesn’t, he’s been great early on in games, hitting .387 in the first inning in 2024.
