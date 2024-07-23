2024 NFL MVP Odds (Patrick Mahomes Heads to Training Camp as Favorite)
As NFL training camp begins, the stars are getting acclimated to the 2024 roster, particularly at quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to join elite company with a third straight Super Bowl run, and he'll enter the season as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP for the third time in his career.
Kansas City reloaded on offense after a down year for the team's lofty standards, including using a first round pick on Xavier Worthy, and there is excitement that Mahomes can get back to the top of the MVP race.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of other quarterbacks expected to be in the mix, including new faces like C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love, as well as a healthy Joe Burrow and the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
For now, here are the updated MVP odds as training camp gets underway across the NFL.
2024 NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +500
- Josh Allen: +800
- C.J. Stroud: +1000
- Joe Burrow: +1000
- Jordan Love: +1400
- Jalen Hurts: +1400
- Lamar Jackson; +1500
- Brock Purdy: +1600
- Dak Prescott: +2000
- Justin Herbert: +2000
- Jared Goff; +2500
- Aaron Rodgers: +2500
- Matthew Stafford: +3000
- Tua Tagovailoa: +3000
- Kirk Cousins: +3000
- Trevor Lawrence: +3000
- Anthony Richardson: +4000
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Chrisitan McCaffrey: +5000
- Caleb Williams: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Patrick Mahomes Tops MVP Odds in Crowded Race
There are plenty of contenders for the MVP heading into the season. Mahomes is the worthy favorite but far from a shoe-in as training camp gets underway. Mahomes odds translates to 16.67%.
Further down the board, there are nine other quarterbacks with odds +2000 or shorter, indicating that we are set for a hotly contested race for Most Valuable Player in 2024.
As noted above, there are rising stars like Stroud and Love entering the conversation, while the likes of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow look to breakthrough with a first MVP nod in 2024. Allen has been in the conversation for several years, but with the Bills revamping its roster this offseason, more pressure is on the Buffalo signal caller than ever before, and it could lead to an MVP trophy if Buffalo maintains its elite standing.
A now healthy Burrow will look to get the Bengals back on track with an elite passing game while last season's group of contenders, including Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts, will each try to top the NFC standings in order to get some recognition.
One thing is almost certain, though, that this will be a quarterback driven award.
Last year's Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, is the first non-QB to appear, at +5000 (1.96% implied probability). The 49ers running back is a superstar, but there is simply too much weight on QB performance to win this award. There are 17 quarterbacks listed inside of +5000 with another two tied with CMC.
