Latest College Basketball National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness
We're down the Round of 32 and we're still waiting on the madness to begin.
Every top four seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament won their games, and with that, there was little change in the odds -- other than the favorite's odds to win getting shorter.
Duke, which opened the tournament with +320 odds at DraftKings to win the national championship, remains the betting favorite. It's now +260 after a sweat-free win in round one, which must make their million-dollar profit bettor happy.
Florida, which was red-hot down the stretch, has the second-best odds to win the title, though it didn't move much. The Gators went from +400 to +390 now. Below them is fellow SEC power Auburn and then Houston, the other top seed. Four SEC teams are in the top six of the odds to win it all.
Here’s a look at the odds for every team to win it all this season.
March Madness Odds for Every Team
- Duke +260
- Florida +390
- Auburn +550
- Houston +700
- Alabama +2000
- Tennessee +1900
- Texas Tech +2100
- Iowa State +2700
- St. John's +2700
- Michigan State +3000
- Gonzaga +3100
- Arizona +4600
- Maryland +6500
- Purdue +6000
- Wisconsin +7000
- Illinois +8000
- BYU +9000
- Texas A&M +9500
- Kentucky +10000
- Connecticut +10000
- UCLA +11000
- Saint Mary's +12000
- Ole Miss +13000
- Michigan +17000
- Baylor +17000
- Creighton +20000
- Oregon +27000
- Arkansas +28000
- New Mexico +33000
- Drake +50000
- Colorado State +55000
- McNeese +65000
The Big 12 is also well-represented atop the odds list. Houston, Texas Tech and Iowa State are all in the Top 10. The Bi 10 only has Michigan State in the Top 10, though the conference went undefeated in the first round.
McNeese, which is at the bottom of the odds, was one of the few teams to pull an upset. Seeded 12, it upset Clemson in the first round. Fellow No. 12 seed Colorado State has the second-worst odds to win it all.
Usually we see more upsets in the first round, but perhaps that's setting up an even wilder Round of 32. We'll see this weekend if chalk holds up or some lower seeds pull off the upset.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
