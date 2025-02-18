2025 Mexico Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for VidantaWorld
We managed to squeak out a profit from last week’s Genesis Invitational betting preview. We missed out on both Taylor Pendrith and Will Zalatoris but cashed in on Patrick Rodgers to finish inside the top 20 at +300, giving us a profit of one unit on the week. If you were like me and also sprinkled a bit on Rodgers to win outright at 200-1, you enjoyed a nice Sunday sweat but unfortunately came up short.
It’s time to move on to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, an event sandwiched between the California swing and the Florida swing on the PGA Tour’s schedule, which typically yields a relatively weak field. Even with that being the case, there are still plenty of betting opportunities on some golfers you wouldn't normally consider.
Let's dive into it.
Mexico Open odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Akshay Bhatia +1400
- Rasmus Hojgaard +1800
- Kurt Kitayama +2000
- Sam Stevens +2200
- Patrick Rodgers +2200
- Taylor Moore +2500
- Michael Kim +2500
- Stephan Jaeger +2800
- Ben Griffin +3000
- Beau Hossler +3000
- Aaron Rai +3000
- Harry Hall +3000
- Alex Smalley +3500
- Niklas Norgaard +3500
- Jake Knapp +4000
Mexico Open how to watch
- Thursday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
Mexico Open purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 20–Sunday, Feb. 23
- Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Jake Knapp
Mexico Open notable golfers
Akshay Bhatia: You know it’s a weak field when Akshay Bhatia is the betting favorite, but he’s going to be an interesting golfer to watch this week. The 23-year-old has already captured two wins on the PGA Tour and has shown flashes of brilliance at times. He has yet to truly compete in signature events and majors, but these are the types of tournaments where he can shine.
Jake Knapp: Jake Knapp enters this week as the defending champion. He built such a big lead through the first three rounds that he was able to win by two strokes despite shooting just even par in the final round. His distance off the tee makes Vidanta a great course for him, which makes it surprising how far down the odds list he is.
Mexico Open best bets
Pick: Patrick Rodgers +2200 via DraftKings
After last week’s near win, I’m back on Patrick Rodgers. I bet him at Torrey Pines due to his ability to drive the golf ball and I liked the way his game was trending. Now, he’s coming off a fourth-place finish at a signature event and heads back to a course where he’s had consistent success. He has posted a top-10 finish all three years the Mexico Open has been hosted at VidantaWorld, including a T6 finish here last year.
His irons weren’t as sharp as they could’ve been this past week, but if he can dial in his approach game he'll have a great shot to win this week. He gained significant strokes on the field with both his play off the tee and his short game which will both prove vital in Mexico.
Pick: Kevin Yu Top 10 including ties (+320) via BetMGM
The most important stat to look at when handicapping this event is strokes-gained off-the-tee and Kevin Yu comes into this week ranked 11th on the PGA Tour in that stat. He’s also coming into this game in some solid form, finishing T16 at the WM Phoenix Open and T17 at the Genesis Invitational.
This will be the first time he’ll be teeing it up at VidantaWorld in his career, which is leading me to be a bit conservative with him by betting on him to finish in the top 10, but his course fit and recent form seems too good to pass up at 3-1 for a top 10 finish.
Kris Ventura Top 20 including ties (+300) via BetMGM
If you want a longshot bet, consider Kris Ventura at 90-1 odds to win and +300 to finish in the top 20. The 30-year-old will be teeing it up at VidantaWorld for the first time in his career, but his game seemingly fits this course well. He ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in driving distance and 54th in approaches from 200+ yards, both of which are hugely important for success at this course.
Ventura also posted a T4 finish at the Farmers Insurance a few weeks ago, an event that also gave good drivers a leg up on the competition. In a weak field, I expect Ventura to be in the mix over the weekend.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
