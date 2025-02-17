2025 MLB Win Totals for Every Team (Dodgers Expected to Dominate Regular Season)
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and pitchers and catchers have reported to Spring Training which means the 2025 MLB season is officially here.
As we await Opening Day, let's all take a look at the plethora of futures that are available to bet on. One of the most popular is season-win totals. Not only do these provide betting opportunities for those of us who feel we have a good grasp on some teams, but they also provide fans some insight into how good the betting market envisions their team being in 2025.
As we all could have guessed, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the highest win total at 103.5. The lowest win total belongs to the Chicago White Sox at 53.5.
Let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 30 teams, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Win Totals
Arizona Diamondbacks Win Total
- OVER 86.5 (-120)
- UNDER 86.5 (+100)
Atlanta Braves Win Total
- OVER 93.5 (-120)
- UNDER 93.5 (+100)
Athletics Win Total
- OVER 71.5 (-110)
- UNDER 71.5 (-110)
Baltimore Orioles Win Total
- OVER 87.5 (-110)
- UNDER 87.5 (-110)
Boston Red Sox Win Total
- OVER 86.5 (-110)
- UNDER 96.5 (-110)
Chicago Cubs Win Total
- OVER 85.5 (-115)
- UNDER 85.5 (-105)
Chicago White Sox Win Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Reds Win Total
- OVER 78.5 (-110)
- UNDER 78.5 (-110)
Cleveland Guardians Win Total
- OVER 82.5 (-105)
- UNDER 82.5 (-115)
Colorado Rockies Win Total
- OVER 58.5 (-105)
- UNDER 58.5 (-115)
Detroit Tigers Win Total
- OVER 83.5 (-110)
- UNDER 83.5 (-110)
Houston Astros Win Total
- OVER 87.5 (-105)
- UNDER 87.5 (-115)
Kansas City Royals Win Total
- OVER 83.5 (-110)
- UNDER 83.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Angels Win Total
- OVER 71.5 (-120)
- UNDER 71.5 (+100)
Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total
- OVER 103.5 (-110)
- UNDER 103.5 (-110)
Miami Marlins Win Total
- OVER 63.5 (+100)
- UNDER 63.5 (-120)
Milwaukee Brewers Win Total
- OVER 83.5 (+100)
- UNDER 83.5 (-120)
Minnesota Twins Win Total
- OVER 84.5 (-120)
- UNDER 84.5 (+100)
New York Mets Win Total
- OVER 90.5 (-110)
- UNDER 90.5 (-110)
New York Yankees Win Total
- OVER 91.5 (-120)
- UNDER 91.5 (+100)
Philadelphia Phillies Win Total
- OVER 91.5 (+100)
- UNDER 91.5 (-120)
Pittsburgh Pirates Win Total
- OVER 77.5 (-110)
- UNDER 77.5 (-110)
San Diego Padres Win Total
- OVER 85.5 (-110)
- UNDER 85.5 (-110)
San Francisco Giants Win Total
- OVER 80.5 (-110)
- UNDER 80.5 (-110)
Seattle Mariners Win Total
- OVER 84.5 (-110)
- UNDER 84.5 (-110)
St. Louis Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 77.5 (-115)
- UNDER 77.5 (-105)
Tampa Bay Rays Win Total
- OVER 81.5 (-115)
- UNDER 81.5 (-105)
Texas Rangers Win Total
- OVER 85.5 (-110)
- UNDER 85.5 (-110)
Toronto Blue Jays Win Total
- OVER 78.5 (-115)
- UNDER 78.5 (-105)
Washington Nationals Win Total
- OVER 72.5 (-110)
- UNDER 72.5 (-110)
