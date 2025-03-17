2025 Valspar Championship Betting Preview: Copperhead Course Picks, Predictions, Odds
The Players Championship is in the books and now the PGA Tour heads to the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship.
Despite it not being a signature event, there are a few great names in the field this week, including Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele. Sam Burns will also be teeing it up this week. He was the back-to-back winner in 2021 and 2022.
Let’s take a look at the odds, notable golfers and my best bets for this week's tournament.
Valspar Championship odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Sam Burns +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Sepp Straka +2500
- Shane Lowry +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +3000
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Michael Kim +4000
- Adam Scott +4500
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Viktor Hovland +5000
Valspar Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), (NBC/Peacock)
Valspar Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20–Sunday, Mar. 23
- Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Peter Malnati
Valspar Championship notable golfers
Xander Schauffele: The No. 3 ranked golfer in the world is still trying to find his form since returning from a rib injury. He finished last amongst all golfers who made the cut at the Players Championship. He finished fifth at this event last year so we’ll see if this is the week he starts to look like his old self.
Sam Burns: There are some courses where certain golfers thrive and at the Copperhead course that golfer is Sam Burns. He won here in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022 and then finished T6 in 2023. He uncharacteristically missed the cut here last year, but he’s a strong contender to have a big performance this week.
Valspar Championship best bets
Sepp Straka +2500 (via FanDuel)
Somehow, Sepp Straka continues to be underrated. He has finished 15th or better in six of his last seven starts including a win at the American Express. On top of that, he seems like a great course fit. Similar to TPC Sawgrass, the Copperhead course demands accuracy and Straka is arguably the most accurate golfer on Tour. He ranks 11th in driving accuracy and second in greens in regulation this season. He’s also 30th in par-3 scoring which is another advantage he’ll have on the majority of the field.
His lack of history at this course may hurt him, playing here twice including last year which resulted in a missed cut, but I can’t look past him at 25-1 odds based on how he’s performed on a weekly basis in 2025.
Lucas Glover +5000 (via FanDuel)
Lucas Glover finished 11th at this event last season and now he’s fresh off a T3 at the Players Championship. The reason for his past success at this course and for his surprise performance last week is that he, despite his age, remains one of the most accurate golfers on the PGA Tour. He’s fourth on Tour in driving accuracy and 28th in strokes-gained approach. If he’s going to win another PGA Tour event in his career, a course like this with a below-average strength of field seems like the perfect time.
He’s worth a look this week at 50-1 odds.
Carson Young Top 20 ties incl. (+550)
Carson Young had a solid performance at the Players Championship, finishing T54 just one week after finishing T10 at the Puerto Rico Open. This seems like another solid course setup for Young, who ranks 23rd in driving accuracy and 48th in greens in regulation.
In a weak field this week, +550 odds to finish in the top 20 seems like a good spot for Young.
