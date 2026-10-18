2026-27 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Victor Wembanyama Set as Clear Favorite; Dark Horse to Bet?

It’s very rare that a player enters the season as an odds-on favorite to win an award, but that is the case in the 2026-27 season when it comes to the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is heavily favored to win his second consecutive DPOY, sitting at -360 in the latest odds at the best NBA betting sites . No other player is set at better than 12/1 odds entering the season, a sign that this is Wemby’s award – as long as he meets the 65-game threshold.

That’s the one wrinkle when it comes to this market that could make it worthwhile for bettors to look at some other options. Wembanyama needed the NBA Cup Final (which doesn’t count to the regular season but does count for awards) to reach the 65-game mark in the 2025-26 season, and he didn’t reach 65 games in his second NBA season due to blood clots.

That opened the door for Evan Mobley (+4000 to win DPOY this season) to win his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year.

Wemby’s impact on the defensive end is unparalleled, as he has averaged over 3.0 blocks per game in each of his three NBA seasons and had an insane plus-4.2 box/plus minus in the 2025-26 season. He led the NBA in individual defensive rating as well.

Behind Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren (+1200) is viewed as the No. 2 option to win DPOY.

Chet had a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 1.9 blocks per game, but his DBPM (1.9) was nowhere near Wembanyama’s impact. Oklahoma City has been the No. 1 defense in the NBA in back-to-back seasons, which could help push Holmgren’s case this coming season, especially with Lu Dort no longer with the franchise.

The regular season is just around the corner, and I’m previewing every single award market here at SI Betting with the latest odds and a few of my favorite bets.

Here’s a look at the market to win Defensive Player of the Year and the dark horse that I’m eyeing if Wemby is unable to reach 65 games this season.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds for 2026-27 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama: -360

Chet Holmgren: +1200

Ausar Thompson: +2500

Rudy Gobert: +3000

Evan Mobley: +4000

Bam Adebayo: +4000

Scottie Barnes: +5000

OG Anunoby: +6500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +7500

Amen Thompson: +7500

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +8000

Walker Kessler: +8000

Jaden McDaniels: +10000

Dyson Daniels: +10000

Donovan Clingan: +13000

No other player has better than +15000 odds to win the DPOY in the 2026-27 season.

Victor Wembanyama Holds Top Spot in DPOY Odds

There is no other award where a player is going to be favored by this much before the NBA season even gets underway. But as I mentioned, Wemby is there for a reason.

The Spurs had the No. 3 defensive rating in the NBA in the 2025-26 campaign, and Wemby averaged over three blocks per night. He is a one-man deterrent at the rim, and if he plays more minutes (he averaged less than 30 per game in the 2025-26 season), he could make an even bigger impact on the defensive end.

I understand the fear in laying the -360 price on a player to win an award when he has to play 65 games to be eligible, but it would be shocking to see someone beat out Wemby in this market.

Scottie Barnes Remains an Intriguing Dark Horse Bet

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is worth a look as a long shot in this market after he posted a career-high 2.3 defensive box plus/minus last season. The Raptors finished with a top-five defense in the 2025-26 campaign, and they’re in position to do that again after adding Kawhi Leonad in an offseason trade.

Barnes can guard all five positions, and he was all over the floor in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, which I think will serve as a springboard for him in the eyes of voters.

Barnes’ versatility as a defender is extremely underrated, and he finished fifth in the voting for DPOY last season. Plus, he is going to put up the counting stats, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

At +5000, Barnes is worth a dart throw as a player that may not be a rim-protecting center, but does some of that work for Toronto while also guarding the opponent’s best wing scorer on a nightly basis.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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