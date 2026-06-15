2026-27 NBA Finals Odds for Every Team (Spurs, Thunder, Celtics Set Ahead of Defending Champion Knicks)

Another NBA season is in the books, as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks snapped a 53-year title drought, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals.

New York’s title run was pretty shocking, as it went 16-3 and posted the best net rating in the history of the NBA Playoffs, sweeping two teams and beating another in five games to capture the third ring in franchise history.

The Knicks entered the season at +850 to win the title, and they have slightly better odds to repeat in the 2026-27 campaign. However, they are far from the favorite, as two young Western Conference teams have the top spot in the odds for next season.

2027 NBA Finals Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs: +250

Oklahoma City Thunder: +260

Boston Celtics: +550

New York Knicks: +650

Los Angeles Lakers: +2800

Indiana Pacers: +2800

Denver Nuggets: +2800

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3000

Detroit Pistons: +3000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3500

Miami Heat: +4000

Golden State Warriors: +4500

Philadelphia 76ers: +5500

Houston Rockets: +6000

Los Angeles Clippers: +7500

Orlando Magic: +8000

Portland Trail Blazers: +9000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

Atlanta Hawks: +10000

Toronto Raptors: +10000

Washington Wizards: +12000

Phoenix Suns: +12000

Dallas Mavericks: +12000

Utah Jazz: +20000

Brooklyn Nets: +25000

New Orleans Pelicans: +25000

Milwaukee Bucks: +25000

Memphis Grizzlies: +50000

Chicago Bulls: +70000

Sacramento Kings: +100000

Spurs Favored to Win 2027 NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs came up short in the 2026 NBA Finals, but oddsmakers don’t expect this young team to take a step back.

San Antonio is a slight favorite to win the 2027 title, and it will have Dylan Harper, Wemby, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and others all back in the 2026-27 season. The biggest question is what the Spurs do with De’Aaron Fox, who has a four-year, $221 million extension kicking in next season.

Harper showed he’s ready to be the lead guard for this team, and it’s unclear how the Harper-Fox-Castle dynamic will work going forward if the veteran isn’t traded.

Knicks Underrated After Winning 2026 Title?

The Knicks just put together one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history, posting the best net rating (plus-15.5) in the history of the playoffs.

Yet, they’re fourth in the odds to win the title next season.

New York should bring back most of its rotation, as Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet are the teams top two rotation players that will hit free agency. New York has not been in the second apron yet, so it could look to bring both back to chase back-to-back titles.

A top-five team in net rating during the regular season, the Knicks have one of the most well-balanced rosters in the league, led by superstar guard Jalen Brunson. There’s no reason to think they won’t be in the mix to reach at least the Eastern Conference Finals for the third season in a row.

Teams to Watch in 2027 NBA Finals Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder should be right back in the mix to win the Finals in the 2026-27 season, and one could argue that they would have been in this year’s Finals had Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell not gotten hurt.

But injuries are a part of the game, and OKC is hoping to have a healthier season in the 2026-27 campaign. Williams missed a ton of time after OKC’s title in 2025, but the core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Chet Holmgren and Mitchell is one of the NBA’s best. OKC does have some decisions to make regarding Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein (team options) this summer.

Boston Celtics

Boston could be a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo suitor, and it should be in the mix atop the East with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026-27 season.

The C’s were the No. 2 seed in the East in the 2025-26 season with Tatum out for most of the year, and they have constantly been in the mix for a top seed in the conference in the Tatum-Jaylen Brown era.

Indiana Pacers

Will the Pacers bounce back in the 2026-27 season?

Tyrese Haliburton is expected to return from an Achilles injury, and Indiana made the NBA Finals in 2025. While the Pacers no longer have Myles Turner, the addition of Ivica Zubac should give the team enough firepower in the frontcourt to compete with some of the league’s best teams.

Indiana is a candidate to go from worst to first in the Central Division.

Los Angeles Lakers

A massive offseason is ahead for the Lakers as they try to build around Luka Doncic.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves could both hit the open market (Reaves has a player option he’s expected to decline), and L.A. has several other key free agents. Doncic (hamstring) missed the team’s run to the second round of the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, but he gives the Lakers a clear floor as one of the better teams in the West when healthy.

If Los Angeles makes a major splash this offseason, it could jump into the conversation with OKC and San Antonio atop the conference. However, it needs to figure out what to do with both James and Reaves to truly maximize this offseason (and any potential cap space).

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota has been in the mix in the West over the last three seasons, making two Western Conference Finals appearances. It also took San Antonio to six games before falling short in the second round in the 2025-26 season despite injuries to Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Wolves could be a team that makes some moves in the offseason, especially after they flirted with a Giannis trade at the deadline. With Edwards ascending, the Wolves are still a frisky team in the West, especially if they add some more talent to the roster.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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