2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Cameron Boozer Leads Way Over Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, A.J. Dybantsa

One of the most exciting rookie classes in recent NBA history is set to take the floor for the first time in regular season action next week.

So, who is going to win the Rookie of the Year?

There is clear top four in this class, and it just so happens to be the top-four picks:

Cameron Boozer (No. 3): +300

Darryn Peterson (No. 2): +330

Caleb Wilson (No. 4): +360

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1): +425

It’s pretty rare that a No. 1 overall pick is fourth in the odds to win Rookie of the Year, but Dybantsa is entering more of a win-now scenario on a Washington team that has Trae Young and Anthony Davis. That could limit his touches, and the Rookie of the Year does come down to which player has the best counting stats – just ask Kon Knueppel.

All kidding aside, there is a clear hierarchy in this class. Those four players are going to dominate the conversation for the Rookie of the Year while Darius Acuff Jr. (+1000) and Yaxel Lendeborg (+1800) figure to have starting roles on their respective teams, even if they aren’t the No. 1 option.

Here’s a look at the full odds, and a few of my best bets, to help you bet on this market before Tuesday’s season opener.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Boozer: +300

Darryn Peterson: +330

Caleb Wilson: +360

A.J. Dybantsa: +425

Darius Acuff Jr.: +1000

Yaxel Lendeborg: +1800

Mikel Brown Jr.: +3500

Keaton Wagler: +3500

Aday Mara: +8000

Nate Ament: +10000

Kingston Flemings: +10000

Brayden Burries: +10000

Morez Johnson Jr.: +10000

Cameron Carr: +10000

Dailyn Swain: +15000

Labaron Philon Jr.: +15000

Ebuka Okorie: +15000

Christian Anderson: +15000

Allen Graves: +15000

Karim Lopez: +15000

Hannes Steinbach: +15000

No other rookie is set at shorter than +25000 odds to win this award.

Best Bets to Win 2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year

There are a bunch of guys to consider in this market, especially since multiple top picks have a path to major workloads. Last season, Cooper Flagg’s Rookie of the Year win showed that winning doesn’t really matter in this market and the voters are looking for counting numbers more than anything.

Flagg had an awesome rookie season, but Kon Knueppel impacted a Charlotte team that nearly made the playoffs in the East while Flagg’s team was basically lottery bound from the jump.

Since Boozer, Peterson, Dybantsa and Wilson may all be on non-playoff teams, it opens the door for all four players to get considered in this market. Plus, Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and Lendeborg all project to have huge roles on teams that are going to be on the outside of the playoff picture (Lendeborg’s Warriors have the best playoff odds of all these teams at -105).

I’ve decided that I’m taking two players in this market before the season, and it’s possible that others could get added to my bet slip as the season goes.

Cameron Boozer (+300)

The Boozer hype is undeniable.

He may already be the best player on the Grizzlies, and he’s shown flashes in preseason and in Summer League that he can lead this team to some success in the 2026-27 campaign. Prior to the draft, Boozer’s basketball IQ was lauded by many draftniks, and he’s going to have a chance to be the hub for Memphis on offense in a clear rebuilding year.

With his size and rebounding ability, Boozer is walking in as a double-double threat, and I think he’s going to show that he’s one of the best young passers in the game. Memphis doesn’t have a true No. 1 scoring option that should command touches over Boozer, which is a great sign for him as he looks to put up the counting stats for this award.

I think it’s possible Boozer is the only player in this class with a true No. 1 role on his team for most of – if not all – the 2026-27 season.

Darryn Peterson (+330)

When it comes to offensive ceiling, which matters a ton in this market, I’m enamored with Utah’s Darryn Peterson.

He has a chance to be in a similar spot that Knueppel was last season with a Utah team that may sneak into the playoffs in the West. Peterson’s scoring ability is extremely unique, and I had him as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class. So, of course I’m going to bet on him to win Rookie of the Year.

Peterson should be an integral part of this Utah offense, and he won’t have as much nightly pressure on him as Boozer with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George and Jaren Jackson Jr. there to handle some of the workload.

That may hurt Peteron’s numbers initially, but he’s talented enough to be the No. 2 scoring option in this offense by the end of the season. The Jazz also have an interesting offensive ceiling after they finished No. 2 in pace last year despite tanking down the stretch.

A high-octane offensive attack could help all four of the players I mentioned have strong seasons.

Peterson had some massive showings in Summer League, and if he takes a step as a playmaker as the season goes along, it’s only going to further his case for this award.

I prefer his path to touches over A.J. Dybantsa (playing with the ball-dominant Trae Young), and I think he’ll be on a better team than Boozer and Wilson. If the stats are similar, that could help him win this award.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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