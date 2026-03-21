2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Latest Odds to Win March Madness After Round of 64
The Round of 64 is officially in the books, but we don't have time to relax; the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament is set to begin in a matter of hours.
Upsets were few and far between in the opening round. The High Points Panthers were the only 12-seed or higher to win in the opening round, upsetting 5-seed Wisconsin by a score of 83-82. The good news is that it sets us up for some fantastic Round of 32 games, and as the rounds go on, we're going to get better and better games.
With half the teams in the field of 64 now eliminated. Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the 2025-26 National Championship.
March Madness Odds After Round of 64
- Arizona +370
- Michigan +380
- Duke +500
- Florida +750
- Houston +1200
- Illinois +1600
- Purdue +1600
- Iowa State +2000
- St. John's +3500
- UConn +4000
- Michigan State +4000
- Gonzaga +4000
- Arkansas +4500
- Vanderbilt +6000
- Kansas +8000
- Tennessee +8000
- Virginia +10000
- Nebraska +10000
- UCLA +12500
- Alabama +15000
- Texas Tech +15000
- Louisville +17500
- Kentucky +20000
- Iowa +25000
- Texas +35000
- TCU +40000
- Texas A&M +50000
- Utah State +50000
- Miami +50000
- Saint Louis +75000
- High Point +100000
- VCU +100000
Duke entered the tournament as the betting favorite at +330, but after almost losing to Siena, oddsmakers have started to lose faith that the Blue Devils can go on a championship run. As a result, both Arizona and Michigan have leapfrogged them on the odds list. Duke is still favored above Florida entering the Round of 32.
The biggest winner after the Round of 64 is Purdue. After winning the Big Ten Tournament, including beating Michigan in the final, Purdue followed it up with an impressive win against Queens in the opening round. Now, the Boilermakers' odds have improved from +3500 to +1600.
There have been some slight shifts in the odds list, but for the most part, the surprising results were few and far between. The only team that was originally in the top 20 on the National Championship odds list last week to lose in the first round was the Wisconsin Badgers, who were +7000 to win it all.
Expect to see some more shakeup on the odds list by Sunday night. The Round of 32 is when things could get interesting.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets