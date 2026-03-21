2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Latest Odds to Win March Madness After Round of 64

The Round of 64 is officially in the books, but we don't have time to relax; the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament is set to begin in a matter of hours.

Upsets were few and far between in the opening round. The High Points Panthers were the only 12-seed or higher to win in the opening round, upsetting 5-seed Wisconsin by a score of 83-82. The good news is that it sets us up for some fantastic Round of 32 games, and as the rounds go on, we're going to get better and better games.

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With half the teams in the field of 64 now eliminated. Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the 2025-26 National Championship.

March Madness Odds After Round of 64

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona +370

Michigan +380

Duke +500

Florida +750

Houston +1200

Illinois +1600

Purdue +1600

Iowa State +2000

St. John's +3500

UConn +4000

Michigan State +4000

Gonzaga +4000

Arkansas +4500

Vanderbilt +6000

Kansas +8000

Tennessee +8000

Virginia +10000

Nebraska +10000

UCLA +12500

Alabama +15000

Texas Tech +15000

Louisville +17500

Kentucky +20000

Iowa +25000

Texas +35000

TCU +40000

Texas A&M +50000

Utah State +50000

Miami +50000

Saint Louis +75000

High Point +100000

VCU +100000

Duke entered the tournament as the betting favorite at +330, but after almost losing to Siena, oddsmakers have started to lose faith that the Blue Devils can go on a championship run. As a result, both Arizona and Michigan have leapfrogged them on the odds list. Duke is still favored above Florida entering the Round of 32.

The biggest winner after the Round of 64 is Purdue. After winning the Big Ten Tournament, including beating Michigan in the final, Purdue followed it up with an impressive win against Queens in the opening round. Now, the Boilermakers' odds have improved from +3500 to +1600.

There have been some slight shifts in the odds list, but for the most part, the surprising results were few and far between. The only team that was originally in the top 20 on the National Championship odds list last week to lose in the first round was the Wisconsin Badgers, who were +7000 to win it all.

Expect to see some more shakeup on the odds list by Sunday night. The Round of 32 is when things could get interesting.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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