2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Southwind

The 2026 PGA Tour regular season is over, so now it's time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs to begin. The top 70 golfers in the standings will advance to TPC Southwind, the home of the first of three playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

All the best golfers will be teeing it up this week, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Cameron Young. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets to win this week's event.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds to Win

Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +445

Rory McIlroy +970

Xander Schauffele +1950

Tommy Fleetwood +1950

Sam Burns +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2100

Cameron Young +2150

Ludvig Aberg +2350

Collin Morikawa +2600

Chris Gotterup +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3100

Si Woo Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Wyndham Clark +3800

Viktor Hovland +3900

How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Thursday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse

Date: Thursday, August 13–Sunday, August 16

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)

2025 champion: Justin Rose

FedEx St. Jude Championship Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The last time we saw the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world was at the 3M Open, where he collected his fifth runner-up finish of the season. He's still seeking his first win since The American Express in 2026. Now that the playoffs are here, is it time for him to finally get back in the winner's circle?

Justin Rose: Last year's winner of this event, Justin Rose, has had a roller coaster 2026. He has had many strong finishes, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open, a T3 at the Masters, and a T10 at the PGA Championship. He's also had four missed cuts. We'll see if he can return to form at a course he should feel confident at this week.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Bets to Win

Scottie Scheffler +550 (FanDuel)

I think it's time for Scheffler to break his winless drought, and +550 is a great price to bet on him doing exactly that. His numbers still make him the best golfer in the world this season, and he's been gaining strokes in all four major areas, so it's not one single part of his game that has let him down. Now, he's playing in a 70-man field, which should give him an even better chance of getting the win. The field may be stronger, but fewer golfers give fewer possibilities for someone posting a career-best tournament and edging him out by a stroke or two.

Scheffler has finished inside the top four in the past two years at this event. There's no reason why he shouldn't win this week.

Sam Burns +2200 (FanDuel)

Sam Burns is another golfer who has been flirting with victory this season and has also posted some great results at TPC Southwind, including a runner-up finish here in 2021 and a fifth-place finish in 2024.

With it being a Par 70, scoring on Par 4s is going to be important, and it's none other than Burns who is second on the PGA Tour in Par 4 scoring at 3.95, behind only Scheffler (3.88). He's also fourth in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months.

J.J. Spaun +5500 (DraftKings)

J.J. Spaun is a boom-or-bust golfer, but with him returning to an event he finished runner-up at last season, he should feel plenty of confidence when he tees it up this week. He's seventh in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. Whether or not he can compete this week will come down to his putting, but as we've seen from him over the past two years, if he gets the putter rolling, he'll be in contention. He's worth a look at 55-1.

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