2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Jeremiah Smith Now Odds-On Favorite, Gunner Stockton Rising After Win vs. Alabama)

The race for the Heisman Trophy in the 2026 season appears to be less of a race for first, and more of a race for second.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is now an odds-on favorite to win the Heisman at -210, and no other player is better than 10/1 to win the award following Week 6. The Buckeyes blew out Maryland in Week 6, and they could move up in the rankings with No. 1 Texas losing against Oklahoma.

The t op three in the Heisman odds have remained the same as it was after Week 5 with Miami’s Darian Mensah (now +1000) and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr (now +1200) sitting behind Smith. There are five players shorter than 20/1, including SEC quarterbacks Gunner Stockton (+1400) and Trinidad Chambliss (+1300).

Stock is one of the biggest risers this week after the Georgia Bulldogs went on the road to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-10 matchup. The Bulldogs are a near lock to be the No. 1 team in the new AP Poll now that Texas has lost.

Still, this appears to be Smith’s award to lose through six weeks.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds for the top candidates to win the Heisman.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: -210

Darian Mensah: +1000

CJ Carr: +1200

Trinidad Chambliss: +1300

Gunner Stockton: +1400

Keelon Russell: +2000

Julian Sayin: +4000

Drew Mestemaker: +4000

Kamario Taylor: +5500

Josh Hoover: +5500

Malachi Toney: +6500

No other player is shorter than +10000 to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Jeremiah Smith Moves to Odds-On Favorite to Win Heisman

Smith’s 2026 season has been ridiculous, and he has a legit chance to finish with 2,000 receiving yards.

The star receiver made the most of his four receptions in Week 6, turning them into 93 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win for the Buckeyes.

Now, Smith is up to 48 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding one carry for five yards. The Ohio State offense runs through Smith, and he’s averaging well over 100 yards per game in 2026.

I’d be shocked to see him fall out of the top five in this market at any point this season, and oddsmakers are telling us that Smith has an implied probability of over 67 percent to win the Heisman.

Gunner Stockton Jumps in Heisman Odds After Win vs. Alabama

The game of the week in Week 6 was between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama, and the Bulldogs held on to win 20-17.

Stockton completed 18 of his 22 passes for 249 yards, one score and one pick in the win, adding 12 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The senior quarterback has completed 76.6 percent of his passes for 1,298 yards, 14 scores and two picks while leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated record.

If Georgia runs the table and finishes the regular season as the No. 1 team in the country, Stockton should have a pretty solid case to win the Heisman. He’s jumped from +3000 to +1400 after the Bulldogs’ Week 6 win.

Trinidad Chambliss Rising in Latest Heisman Odds

Ole Miss had a huge road win over Vanderbilt in Week 6, and it is going to benefit in the AP Poll from LSU, Texas and Alabama all losing on Saturday.

As a result, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss moved from +1500 to +1300 to win the Heisman, holding down the No. 4 spot in the odds.

Chambliss had a monster game against Vanderbilt, throwing for three scores and running for another, though he did throw a pick.

This season, the Ole Miss star has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,435 yards, 11 touchdowns and four picks. He’s also added 113 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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