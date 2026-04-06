2026 Masters Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Augusta National

The best week in golf is finally here. It's time for the Masters, the first major of the year.

We all remember last year's Masters. Rory McIlroy finally broke through, capping off his career grand slam with a roller coaster of a final round at Augusta National. This year, things seem as wide open as ever with McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggling in recent starts.

MORE: Masters betting roundtable

Let's dive into the odds, my picks to win, and everything else you need to know to bet on the 2026 Masters.

2026 Masters odds

Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +440

Jon Rahm +920

Bryson DeChambeau +1075

Rory McIlroy +1100

Ludvig Aberg +1700

Xander Schauffele +1800

Cameron Young +2350

Tommy Fleetwood +2450

Matt Fitzpatrick +2600

Collin Morikawa +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Justin Rose +3600

Robert MacIntyre +3800

Brooks Koepka +3800

Min Woo Lee +3900

How to watch the Masters

Thursday: 3–7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday: 3–7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday: 12-2 p.m. ET (Paramount+) 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 12–2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Masters purse

Date: Thursday, April 9–Sunday, April 12

Purse: $21 million ($4.2 million to winner) *2025 purse, 2026 TBA

2025 champion: Rory McIlroy

Masters notable golfers

Rory McIlroy: The defending Masters champion will attempt to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, he's coming into this event in poor form, withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to back spasms and then following that up with a T46 finish at the Players Championship. Will experiencing less pressure than he's ever felt at the Masters be an advantage this week, or will it work against him?

Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world once again comes into the Masters as the overwhelming favorite as he tries to win his third green jacket, but he's been playing some of the worst golf we've seen him play in his past few starts. Finishes of T24 and T22 wouldn't be bad finishes for any other golfer on the planet, but they're bafflingly bad for Scheffler, especially considering it's been the irons that have cost him strokes. Can he turn his game around in time?

Jon Rahm: For the first time this year, we'll see LIV golfers tee it up alongside the best the PGA Tour has to offer, and Rahm is arguably the most interesting of the bunch. He has finished in the top five in nine straight LIV events, including winning in Hong Kong in early March. The 2023 Masters winner has a shot at winning his second green jacket this week.

Masters best bets

Xander Schauffele +1800 (DraftKings)

I've bet on Xander Schauffele to win the Masters every year since 2019, and this certainly isn't going to be the year that I'm going to stop. He's peaking at the right time heading into this week, finishing in solo third at the Players Championship and T4 at the Valspar Championship. he gained significant strokes with his approach play in both those games, averaging +2.11 true strokes with his irons at the Players and +1.32 true strokes with his approach game at the Valspar.

He has a strong Masters history, finishing inside the top 10 in three straight years, along with a T2 finish in 2019 and a T3 finish in 2021.

Min Woo Lee +3500 (DraftKings)

Min Woo Lee's strong short game is always going to bode well at the Masters, reminding me of similar past winners like Patrick Reed. This year, his approach play has been at a high level as well, something we haven't seen from him in years past. He averaged +1.52 true strokes with his approach play en route to a T6 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then +1.25 true strokes with his iron play in his most recent start, resulting in a T3 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Lee has a solid Masters history, teeing it up at Augusta National the past four years, with his best finish being a T14 placing in 2022. He also finished just outside the top 20 in 2024, finishing T22.

Jake Knapp +6700 (DraftKings)

I'm surprised to see Jake Knapp listed at +6700, considering he leads the entire PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season. If you adjusted for strength of field and include LIV golfers through the first three months of 2026, Knapp is third in the field in true strokes gained per round at +2.46. He hasn't had a win yet this season, but he's been T11 or better in six of his seven starts in 2026.

He has one year of experience at the Masters, finishing T55 in 2024. His short game was a disaster in that tournament, losing significant strokes both around and on the greens, but now he's one of the best putters in the world. He has the tools and the experience to be in the mix on the weekend in 2026.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!