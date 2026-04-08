2026 Masters Cut Line: History and Predicting Who Will Make the Weekend at Augusta

The Masters has the smallest field amongst the four men's major golf tournaments, with just 91 golfers teeing it up at Augusta National this week, down from 95 the year prior.

A chunk of the golfers that make up the 91-man field have little to no chance of winning, as past champions from a past generation and young amateurs who received invites for winning certain tournaments likely won't be in contention. That makes the cut line one of the most fascinating to watch all year, and it also makes for a few strong betting opportunities.

Let's take a look at the history of the cut line at the Masters, and then I'll predict where it'll fall this year, as well as a bet to both make and miss the cut on Friday evening.

The Masters cut line history

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

2025: +2

2024: +6

2023: +3

2022: +4

2021: +3

2020 (played in November): E

2019: +3

2018: +5

2017: +6

2016: +6

2015: +2

2026 Masters cut line prediction

Generally, the cut line at the Masters falls on either +2 or +3, with it falling on +5 or even +6 being more difficult years. We can safely put aside the 2020 edition of the tournament, which was held in November, making for easier conditions.

With Cameron Smith being on record stating that Augusta is already playing firm and fast this week, I think we're going to see a slightly higher cut line than average. In 2022, the cut line landed at +4 en route to Scottie Scheffler winning his first green jacket, and I think that's exactly where it's going to land this year. Two shots above what we saw in 2026.

Masters cut line bets

To make the cut: Nick Taylor -152

If you don't mind laying the -152 price tag on Nick Taylor, I think the Canadian makes for a great bet to make the cut. He's ninth in the field in strokes-gained around the green heading into this week, which will prove pivotal when he has to scramble to save par. He's also seen some strong performance from his approach play, including gaining +1.2 true strokes per round with his irons at the Valero Texas Open, resulting in a T28 finish.

He has made the cut in two of this three appearances at the Masters.

To miss the cut: Sungjae Im +162

Outside of a T4 finish at the Valspar Championship, Sungjae Im has been a shell of his former self. An injury kept him out of competition until March, and he has since missed the cut twice at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, and then finished T60 at the Texas Children's Houston Open two weeks ago.

He has missed the cut at the Masters twice already, both in 2021 and 2024.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets back if your first $5 bet wins. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!