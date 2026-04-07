2026 Masters Prop Bets: Picks for Top First-Timer and Low Amateur

The Masters is the best golf tournament of the year, not only to watch but to bet on as well, so let's not waste any opportunities to try to win some money.

You can find my best bets to win the green jacket in this week's betting preview, but in this article, we're going to take a look at a few of my favorite prop bets, including who will finish as the low amateur.

Masters prop bets

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Top Debutant: Jacob Bridgeman +500

Top Amateur: Mason Howell +245

72 Hole Winning Score: OVER 275.5 (-135)

Top Debutant: Jacob Bridgeman +500

I listed Jacob Bridgeman as one of my favorite long-shot bets in my dark horse article, but perhaps the best way to bet on him is to back him as the low debutant at +500. He's third in the entire field this week in true strokes gained over the past three months, and he has already proven he can beat the best golfers on the planet by winning the Genesis Invitational in February.

His toughest competition will be Chris Gotterup (+475) and Marco Penge (+625), but the list of competitive debutants drops off after that. Bridgeman is a great bet to win this group at 5-1 odds.

Top Amateur: Mason Howell +245

Mason Howell may be the betting favorite to finish as the low amateur, but I still think there’s value on him at +245. He’s already had experience playing in a pro event, missing the cut by a single stroke at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He hasn’t played a ton this year, but the 2025 U.S. Amateur Champion finished third at the Junior Invitational. He’ll be no stranger to pressure, having competed in the Walker Cup and Eisenhower Trophy in 2025.

72-Hole Winning Score: OVER 275.5 (-135)

With reports that Augusta is playing firm this year, I'm surprised to see the winning score total set at 275.5. The winning score has been at 276 or higher in five straight editions of the event, and if you take away Dustin Johnson's record-setting win in favorable conditions in the fall of 2020, the winning score has only been under 275.5 twice dating back to 2012. Jordan Spieth's winning score in 2015 was 270, and Patrick Reed's in 2018 was 273.

Unless someone catches fire this week, I expect the winning score to once again be above 275.5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!