2026 Men's U.S. Open Odds (Carlos Alcaraz Set as Favorite in First Tournament Since Injury)
No player in men's tennis not named Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner won a Grand Slam in 2024 or 2025, but the top two tennis players in the world have been battling injuries this season, which opened the door for Alexander Zverev to win the French Open.
With that being said, Alcaraz won the Australian Open and Sinner won Wimbledon. Now, it's Sinner who is sidelined, and Alcaraz is the one who will be competing. Normally, he would be an odds-on favorite to win the U.S. Open, but with this being his first tournament back in action since his injury, the betting market thinks there's an opening for someone else to win.
Let's dive into the odds.
Men's U.S. Open Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz +195
- Alexander Zverev +330
- Novak Djokovic +700
- Ben Shelton +1000
- Arthur Fils +1300
- Rafael Jodar +1300
- Taylor Fritz +1400
- Daniil Medvedev +2500
- Felix Auger-Aliassime +3000
- Jakub Mensik +3300
- Flavio Cobolli +3500
- Tommy Paul +4000
- Frances Tiafoe +4000
- Joao Fonseca +4000
- Lorenzo Musetti +4500
- Alexander Bublik +5000
- Alex De Minaur +5000
- Learner Tien +5000
- Brandon Nakashima +5000
Alcaraz is set as the +195 betting favorite to win his third U.S. Open, an implied probability of 33.9%. Those odds are unheard of for Alcaraz, especially with Sinner not competing.
With that being said, there's good reason for him to be listed at almost 2-1 odds. Not only are there health concerns remaining, but this is going to be his first competitive tournament since Barcelona in April. He may be healthy, but he's almost certainly not in peak form.
The player I'm going to recommend betting on is 19-year-old Rafael Jodar from Spain. If you haven't been paying attention, he's the next young phenom in men's tennis. He made it to the final in Washington in July and the semifinal in Canada in early August. He also made it to the quarterfinal at the French Open earlier this year.
There is no competitor in this tournament who impresses me from a skill perspective outside of Alcaraz, so if he isn't in peak form, let's bet on young talent to get past the unimpressive veterans.
Pick: Rafael Jodar +1300 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets