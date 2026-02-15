2026 NBA All-Star Game Odds: Team World Favored to Win Tournament

The NBA is debuting a new All-Star Game format this season, as there will be a round-robin tournament played between two teams of All-Stars from the United States and one team with All-Stars that come from countries around the world on Sunday night.

The action opens up with Team World taking on Team Stars (the USA teams are Stars and Stripes) at 5 p.m. EST.

Oddsmakers have set odds for each team to win this round-robin tournament and the World team is a small favorite – even though Luka Doncic (hamstring) will only play in one game on Sunday.

USA Stripes is No. 2 in the odds at +160 while the USA Stars team, which features Anthony Edwards, sits at +200 to win the tournament.

Here’s a look at the latest odds and the rosters for each team ahead of the All-Star Game festivities tonight.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Team World: +155

USA Stripes: +160

USA Stars: +200

Team World enters as the favorite, as it also has the MVP favorite in the game in San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Since we’ve never seen this exact format before, it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. There has been a ton of criticism around the effort from players in the All-Star Game, but it’s possible that this format will lead to a more competitive game as players represent their home countries.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

World Team

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

*injured and will not play

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.