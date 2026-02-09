2026 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Favored to Win Second Career MVP
The 2025-26 NFL season is officially in the rear-view mirror. We have a long offseason ahead of us, but that doesn't mean sportsbooks are going to waste getting up the opening odds for next season.
Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams have been posted, and so have been the odds to win each award for the 2026-27 season. In this article, we're going to take a look at the opening odds to win the NFL MVP next season. Let's dive into the numbers.
2026 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen +550
- Lamar Jackson +650
- Patrick Mahomes +1000
- Justin Herbert +1000
- Joe Burrow +1000
- Drake Maye +1000
- Dak Prescott +1300
- Matthew Stafford +1400
- Jordan Love +1500
- Caleb Williams +1500
- Brock Purdy +1800
- Jayden Daniels +2000
- Trevor Lawrence +2000
- Jalen Hurts +2200
- Sam Darnold +2800
- Baker Mayfield +2800
- Jared Goff +3500
- Bo Nix +3500
- Jaxson Dart +4500
- C.J. Stroud +4500
- Daniel Jones +5500
- Cam Ward +5500
- J.J. McCarthy +8000
- Michael Penix Jr. +10000
- Malik Willis +10000
- Tyler Shough +10000
- Aaron Rodgers +10000
Josh Allen Opens as MVP Favorite
Josh Allen opens as the +550 favorite to be named NFL MVP for the second time in three years, an implied probability of 15.38%. Allen was named MVP of the 2024 season, and he finished in a distant third place in voting in 2025, behind Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye.
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the usual suspects to win the award, which makes Allen the sensible favorite. Lamar Jackson has a brand new coaching staff in Baltimore, Patrick Mahomes is coming off the worst season of his career, Justin Herbert and Jared Goff play in run-first offenses, Joe Burrow has bad coaching and an injury history, Drake Maye has a much tougher schedule, and Matthew Stafford is another year older.
The result of an NFL season that has plenty of unexpected outcomes is that we now have no idea what is in store for us in the 2026 season. Will we revert to the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens being atop the league? Are the Patriots and Seahawks now the new kings of the NFL? We have so much to find out, and with Allen being in the only relatively consistent situation with his offensive coordinator now hired as his head coach, it makes sense why the Bills' quarterback is the top favorite to be named NFL MVP next season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets