2026 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Favored to Win Second Career MVP

The 2025-26 NFL season is officially in the rear-view mirror. We have a long offseason ahead of us, but that doesn't mean sportsbooks are going to waste getting up the opening odds for next season.

Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams have been posted, and so have been the odds to win each award for the 2026-27 season. In this article, we're going to take a look at the opening odds to win the NFL MVP next season. Let's dive into the numbers.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen +550

Lamar Jackson +650

Patrick Mahomes +1000

Justin Herbert +1000

Joe Burrow +1000

Drake Maye +1000

Dak Prescott +1300

Matthew Stafford +1400

Jordan Love +1500

Caleb Williams +1500

Brock Purdy +1800

Jayden Daniels +2000

Trevor Lawrence +2000

Jalen Hurts +2200

Sam Darnold +2800

Baker Mayfield +2800

Jared Goff +3500

Bo Nix +3500

Jaxson Dart +4500

C.J. Stroud +4500

Daniel Jones +5500

Cam Ward +5500

J.J. McCarthy +8000

Michael Penix Jr. +10000

Malik Willis +10000

Tyler Shough +10000

Aaron Rodgers +10000

Josh Allen Opens as MVP Favorite

Josh Allen opens as the +550 favorite to be named NFL MVP for the second time in three years, an implied probability of 15.38%. Allen was named MVP of the 2024 season, and he finished in a distant third place in voting in 2025, behind Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the usual suspects to win the award, which makes Allen the sensible favorite. Lamar Jackson has a brand new coaching staff in Baltimore, Patrick Mahomes is coming off the worst season of his career, Justin Herbert and Jared Goff play in run-first offenses, Joe Burrow has bad coaching and an injury history, Drake Maye has a much tougher schedule, and Matthew Stafford is another year older.

The result of an NFL season that has plenty of unexpected outcomes is that we now have no idea what is in store for us in the 2026 season. Will we revert to the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens being atop the league? Are the Patriots and Seahawks now the new kings of the NFL? We have so much to find out, and with Allen being in the only relatively consistent situation with his offensive coordinator now hired as his head coach, it makes sense why the Bills' quarterback is the top favorite to be named NFL MVP next season.

