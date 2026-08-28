2026 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team (Rams and Ravens Top Odds to Make Postseason)
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The opening kickoff of the 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, so it's time to take one final look at the list of odds for the upcoming campaign.
For most teams, the sign of a successful season would be making the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, there are only 14 spots available for the 32 teams, which means over half the league is going to be watching the playoffs from their couch.
Let's take a look at the odds for each team from both the NFC and AFC for make this year's playoffs.
All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook
Odds to Make NFC Playoffs
- Rams -460
- Seahawks -225
- Lions -220
- Eagles -186
- Packers -150
- 49ers -146
- Bears -105
- Cowboys -105
- Buccaneers +130
- Vikings +154
- Saints +184
- Panthers +220
- Commanders +230
- Falcons +240
- Giants +255
- Cardinals +2000
The Los Angeles Rams were already one of the best teams in the NFL last season, and then they went and acquired both Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett in the offseason. There's also a chance that Aaron Donald comes out of retirement for one more season. As a result, they're listed as the betting favorites to make the NFC playoffs at -460, an implied probability of 82.14%.
According to the betting market, the Seahawks, Lions, Eagles, Packers, and 49ers are the next teams on the odds list to make the playoffs. The Bears and Cowboys then have the same odds at -105 to capture the final playoff spot.
Unlike the AFC, there's truly only one team with little to no chance of making the playoffs this year: the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants are second-last on the odds list, but even they have an implied probability of 28.17% of making the playoffs.
Odds to Make AFC Playoffs
- Ravens -390
- Bills -320
- Patriots -225
- Chiefs -205
- Bengals -200
- Texans -180
- Chargers -168
- Broncos -140
- Jaguars +105
- Steelers +140
- Colts +170
- Titans +340
- Browns +570
- Raiders +600
- Jets +690
- Dolphins +1400
Despite not making the playoffs last season and moving on from head coach John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens are listed as -390 favorites to make the AFC Playoffs, an implied probability of 79.59%.
The Bills, Patriots, Chiefs, Bengals, Texans, and Chargers round out the top seven teams on the odds list. The Broncos (-140) and Jaguars (+105) are the first two teams on the outside looking in. Those odds would be surprising to some after a 2025 season that saw the Broncos claim the No. 1 seed and the Jaguars play to a 13-4 record.
The Steelers (+140) and Colts (+170) are also in the playoff mix. Meanwhile, the Titans (+340), Browns (+570), Raiders (+600), Jets (+690), and Dolphins (+1400) all have little hope of making a postseason push.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets