2026 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team (Rams and Ravens Top Odds to Make Postseason)

The opening kickoff of the 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, so it's time to take one final look at the list of odds for the upcoming campaign.

For most teams, the sign of a successful season would be making the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, there are only 14 spots available for the 32 teams, which means over half the league is going to be watching the playoffs from their couch.

Let's take a look at the odds for each team from both the NFC and AFC for make this year's playoffs.

All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds to Make NFC Playoffs

Rams -460

Seahawks -225

Lions -220

Eagles -186

Packers -150

49ers -146

Bears -105

Cowboys -105

Buccaneers +130

Vikings +154

Saints +184

Panthers +220

Commanders +230

Falcons +240

Giants +255

Cardinals +2000

The Los Angeles Rams were already one of the best teams in the NFL last season, and then they went and acquired both Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett in the offseason. There's also a chance that Aaron Donald comes out of retirement for one more season. As a result, they're listed as the betting favorites to make the NFC playoffs at -460, an implied probability of 82.14%.

According to the betting market, the Seahawks, Lions, Eagles, Packers, and 49ers are the next teams on the odds list to make the playoffs. The Bears and Cowboys then have the same odds at -105 to capture the final playoff spot.

Unlike the AFC, there's truly only one team with little to no chance of making the playoffs this year: the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants are second-last on the odds list, but even they have an implied probability of 28.17% of making the playoffs.

Odds to Make AFC Playoffs

Ravens -390

Bills -320

Patriots -225

Chiefs -205

Bengals -200

Texans -180

Chargers -168

Broncos -140

Jaguars +105

Steelers +140

Colts +170

Titans +340

Browns +570

Raiders +600

Jets +690

Dolphins +1400

Despite not making the playoffs last season and moving on from head coach John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens are listed as -390 favorites to make the AFC Playoffs, an implied probability of 79.59%.

The Bills, Patriots, Chiefs, Bengals, Texans, and Chargers round out the top seven teams on the odds list. The Broncos (-140) and Jaguars (+105) are the first two teams on the outside looking in. Those odds would be surprising to some after a 2025 season that saw the Broncos claim the No. 1 seed and the Jaguars play to a 13-4 record.

The Steelers (+140) and Colts (+170) are also in the playoff mix. Meanwhile, the Titans (+340), Browns (+570), Raiders (+600), Jets (+690), and Dolphins (+1400) all have little hope of making a postseason push.

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