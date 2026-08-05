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2026 NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against-the-Spread Record

Iain MacMillan|
Robert Saleh has the best against-the-spread cover rate among the 32 NFL head coaches.
Robert Saleh has the best against-the-spread cover rate among the 32 NFL head coaches. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NFL is back! All 32 teams across the NFL are about to begin their preseason schedule, and in case you didn't know, we can bet on them.

Betting on exhibition games is difficult, but it can sometimes offer significant edges. One of the things you should look at when choosing which teams to bet on in a preseason game is a head coach's record in exhibition games. Some coaches will treat preseason games purely as an evaluation tool, while others do their best to win each game.

John Harbaugh, who is now the Giants' head coach, historically has been the best bet in the preseason, sporting a 47-17 record against the spread. Robert Saleh is the new coach that we should be targeting in this market. He went 10-3 against the spread as the head coach of the Jets, and now he's with the Tennessee Titans.

Let's take a look at the preseason records for all 32 NFL head coaches before the preseason officially begins.

NFL Head Coach Preseason Records

Team

Head Coach

SU Record

ATS Record

Arizona Cardinals

Mike LaFleur

0-0

0-0

Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski

8-7

8-7

Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter

0-0

0-0

Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady

0-0

0-0

Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson

2-0-1

1-1-1

Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales

1-5

0-6

Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor

4-14

4-14

Cleveland Browns

Todd Monken

0-0

0-0

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer

1-2

1-2

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton

36-33

36-33

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell

6-10

7-9

Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur

9-10

9-10

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans

7-3

6-4

Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen

5-4

5-4

Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen

0-2-1

0-3

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid

46-53

47-50-2

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh

13-10

13-10

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay

12-16

15-11-1

Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak

0-0-0

0-0-0

Miami Dolphins

Jeff Hafley

0-0-0

0-0-0

Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell

4-8

5-7

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel

9-8

7-8-2

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore

0-2-1

1-2

New York Giants

John Harbaugh

47-17

47-17

New York Jets

Aaron Glenn

1-2

1-2

Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni

5-8-2

6-8-1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy

31-32

30-33

Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald

3-2-1

3-3

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan

14-12-1

15-11-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles

13-15

15-13

Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh

10-2-1

10-3

Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn

7-20

7-19-1

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Published | Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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