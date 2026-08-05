2026 NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against-the-Spread Record

The NFL is back! All 32 teams across the NFL are about to begin their preseason schedule, and in case you didn't know, we can bet on them.

Betting on exhibition games is difficult, but it can sometimes offer significant edges. One of the things you should look at when choosing which teams to bet on in a preseason game is a head coach's record in exhibition games. Some coaches will treat preseason games purely as an evaluation tool, while others do their best to win each game.

John Harbaugh, who is now the Giants' head coach, historically has been the best bet in the preseason, sporting a 47-17 record against the spread. Robert Saleh is the new coach that we should be targeting in this market. He went 10-3 against the spread as the head coach of the Jets, and now he's with the Tennessee Titans.

Let's take a look at the preseason records for all 32 NFL head coaches before the preseason officially begins.

NFL Head Coach Preseason Records

Team Head Coach SU Record ATS Record Arizona Cardinals Mike LaFleur 0-0 0-0 Atlanta Falcons Kevin Stefanski 8-7 8-7 Baltimore Ravens Jesse Minter 0-0 0-0 Buffalo Bills Joe Brady 0-0 0-0 Chicago Bears Ben Johnson 2-0-1 1-1-1 Carolina Panthers Dave Canales 1-5 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals Zac Taylor 4-14 4-14 Cleveland Browns Todd Monken 0-0 0-0 Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer 1-2 1-2 Denver Broncos Sean Payton 36-33 36-33 Detroit Lions Dan Campbell 6-10 7-9 Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur 9-10 9-10 Houston Texans DeMeco Ryans 7-3 6-4 Indianapolis Colts Shane Steichen 5-4 5-4 Jacksonville Jaguars Liam Coen 0-2-1 0-3 Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid 46-53 47-50-2 Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh 13-10 13-10 Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay 12-16 15-11-1 Las Vegas Raiders Klint Kubiak 0-0-0 0-0-0 Miami Dolphins Jeff Hafley 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota Vikings Kevin O'Connell 4-8 5-7 New England Patriots Mike Vrabel 9-8 7-8-2 New Orleans Saints Kellen Moore 0-2-1 1-2 New York Giants John Harbaugh 47-17 47-17 New York Jets Aaron Glenn 1-2 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles Nick Sirianni 5-8-2 6-8-1 Pittsburgh Steelers Mike McCarthy 31-32 30-33 Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald 3-2-1 3-3 San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan 14-12-1 15-11-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles 13-15 15-13 Tennessee Titans Robert Saleh 10-2-1 10-3 Washington Commanders Dan Quinn 7-20 7-19-1

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