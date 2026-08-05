2026 NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against-the-Spread Record
The NFL is back! All 32 teams across the NFL are about to begin their preseason schedule, and in case you didn't know, we can bet on them.
Betting on exhibition games is difficult, but it can sometimes offer significant edges. One of the things you should look at when choosing which teams to bet on in a preseason game is a head coach's record in exhibition games. Some coaches will treat preseason games purely as an evaluation tool, while others do their best to win each game.
John Harbaugh, who is now the Giants' head coach, historically has been the best bet in the preseason, sporting a 47-17 record against the spread. Robert Saleh is the new coach that we should be targeting in this market. He went 10-3 against the spread as the head coach of the Jets, and now he's with the Tennessee Titans.
Let's take a look at the preseason records for all 32 NFL head coaches before the preseason officially begins.
NFL Head Coach Preseason Records
Team
Head Coach
SU Record
ATS Record
Arizona Cardinals
Mike LaFleur
0-0
0-0
Atlanta Falcons
Kevin Stefanski
8-7
8-7
Baltimore Ravens
Jesse Minter
0-0
0-0
Buffalo Bills
Joe Brady
0-0
0-0
Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson
2-0-1
1-1-1
Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales
1-5
0-6
Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor
4-14
4-14
Cleveland Browns
Todd Monken
0-0
0-0
Dallas Cowboys
Brian Schottenheimer
1-2
1-2
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton
36-33
36-33
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell
6-10
7-9
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur
9-10
9-10
Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans
7-3
6-4
Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen
5-4
5-4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Liam Coen
0-2-1
0-3
Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid
46-53
47-50-2
Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh
13-10
13-10
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay
12-16
15-11-1
Las Vegas Raiders
Klint Kubiak
0-0-0
0-0-0
Miami Dolphins
Jeff Hafley
0-0-0
0-0-0
Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell
4-8
5-7
New England Patriots
Mike Vrabel
9-8
7-8-2
New Orleans Saints
Kellen Moore
0-2-1
1-2
New York Giants
John Harbaugh
47-17
47-17
New York Jets
Aaron Glenn
1-2
1-2
Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni
5-8-2
6-8-1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike McCarthy
31-32
30-33
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald
3-2-1
3-3
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan
14-12-1
15-11-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles
13-15
15-13
Tennessee Titans
Robert Saleh
10-2-1
10-3
Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn
7-20
7-19-1
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets