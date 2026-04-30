2026 NFL Win Total Projections Following Draft: Rams, Ravens Among Highest Totals

The 2026 NFL Draft took center stage last week, but now it’s officially time to look forward to the upcoming season. The offseason is starting to slow down after free agency and the draft, although there could be some trades still to come down the pike.

We took a look at the win total projections for every team after the Super Bowl , so let’s now see where every team sits at DraftKings Sportsbook following the NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Win Totals after NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals Win Total

OVER 4.5 (+130)

UNDER 4.5 (-160)

Atlanta Falcons Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+125)

UNDER 7.5 (-150)

Baltimore Ravens Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+120)

UNDER 11.5 (-145)

Buffalo Bills Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-125)

UNDER 10.5 (+105)

Carolina Panthers Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+110)

UNDER 7.5 (-130)

Chicago Bears Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Bengals Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-145)

UNDER 9.5 (+120)

Cleveland Browns Win Total

OVER 6.5 (+110)

UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Dallas Cowboys Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+110)

UNDER 9.5 (-130)

Denver Broncos Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-120)

UNDER 9.5 (+100)

Detroit Lions Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-105)

UNDER 10.5 (-115)

Green Bay Packers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Houston Texans Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-120)

UNDER 9.5 (+100)

Indianapolis Colts Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-140)

UNDER 7.5 (+115)

Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+125)

UNDER 9.5 (-150)

Kansas City Chiefs Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+120)

UNDER 10.5 (-145)

Los Angeles Chargers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+125)

UNDER 10.5 (-150)

Los Angeles Rams Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+120)

UNDER 11.5 (-145)

Las Vegas Raiders Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-150)

UNDER 5.5 (+125)

Miami Dolphins Win Total

OVER 4.5 (-115)

UNDER 4.5 (-105)

Minnesota Vikings Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+110)

UNDER 8.5 (-130)

New England Patriots Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-140)

UNDER 9.5 (+115)

New Orleans Saints Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-125)

UNDER 7.5 (+105)

New York Giants Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

New York Jets Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-130)

UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Philadelphia Eagles Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+10)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

Seattle Seahawks Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-130)

UNDER 10.5 (+110)

San Francisco 49ers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+120)

UNDER 10.5 (-145)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total

OVER 8.5 (+105)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

Tennessee Titans Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-115)

UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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