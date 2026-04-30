2026 NFL Win Total Projections Following Draft: Rams, Ravens Among Highest Totals
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The 2026 NFL Draft took center stage last week, but now it’s officially time to look forward to the upcoming season. The offseason is starting to slow down after free agency and the draft, although there could be some trades still to come down the pike.
We took a look at the win total projections for every team after the Super Bowl, so let’s now see where every team sits at DraftKings Sportsbook following the NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Win Totals after NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (+130)
- UNDER 4.5 (-160)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+125)
- UNDER 7.5 (-150)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+120)
- UNDER 11.5 (-145)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-125)
- UNDER 10.5 (+105)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-130)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-145)
- UNDER 9.5 (+120)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+110)
- UNDER 6.5 (-130)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-130)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-120)
- UNDER 9.5 (+100)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-105)
- UNDER 10.5 (-115)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-120)
- UNDER 9.5 (+100)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-140)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+125)
- UNDER 9.5 (-150)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+120)
- UNDER 10.5 (-145)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+125)
- UNDER 10.5 (-150)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+120)
- UNDER 11.5 (-145)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-150)
- UNDER 5.5 (+125)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (-115)
- UNDER 4.5 (-105)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-130)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-140)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-125)
- UNDER 7.5 (+105)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-130)
- UNDER 5.5 (+110)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+10)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-130)
- UNDER 10.5 (+110)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+120)
- UNDER 10.5 (-145)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-125)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-115)
- UNDER 6.5 (-105)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-120)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop