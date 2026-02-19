2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team (Seahawks and Rams Among Teams With Highest Win Totals)

The Super Bowl may be in the rear-view mirror, but there's no offseason when it comes to betting on the NFL.

Super Bowl odds have already been released for all 32 teams next season, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the win totals for every team. Even if you don't plan on betting on these anytime soon, it's always fascinating to see where your team stands in the betting market.

Let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 32 squads as we approach the 2026 NFL offseason.

2026 NFL Win Totals

Arizona Cardinals Win Total

OVER 4.5 (-110)

UNDER 4.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-140)

UNDER 6.5 (+115)

Baltimore Ravens Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-145)

UNDER 10.5 (+120)

Buffalo Bills Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-125)

UNDER 10.5 (+105)

Carolina Panthers Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-120)

UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Chicago Bears Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Bengals Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-115)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

Cleveland Browns Win Total

OVER 6.5 (+105)

UNDER 6.5 (-125)

Dallas Cowboys Win Total

OVER 8.5 (-130)

UNDER 8.5 (+110)

Denver Broncos Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-110)

UNDER 9.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-130)

UNDER 10.5 (+110)

Green Bay Packers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+100)

UNDER 10.5 (-120)

Houston Texans Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-110)

UNDER 9.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+105)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Kansas City Chiefs Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-105)

UNDER 10.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Chargers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+110)

UNDER 10.5 (-130)

Los Angeles Rams Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-140)

UNDER 10.5 (+115)

Las Vegas Raiders Win Total

OVER 5.5 (+115)

UNDER 5.5 (-140)

Miami Dolphins Win Total

OVER 4.5 (-110)

UNDER 4.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+115)

UNDER 8.5 (-140)

New England Patriots Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-145)

UNDER 9.5 (+120)

New Orleans Saints Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

New York Giants Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+110)

UNDER 7.5 (-130)

New York Jets Win Total

OVER 5.5 (+115)

UNDER 5.5 (-140)

Philadelphia Eagles Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+105)

UNDER 10.5 (-125)

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+115)

UNDER 8.5 (-140)

Seattle Seahawks Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-130)

UNDER 10.5 (+110)

San Francisco 49ers Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+125)

UNDER 10.5 (-150)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total

OVER 8.5 (-140)

UNDER 8.5 (+115)

Tennessee Titans Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-130)

UNDER 6.5 (+110)

Washington Commanders Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

