2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team (Seahawks and Rams Among Teams With Highest Win Totals)
The Super Bowl may be in the rear-view mirror, but there's no offseason when it comes to betting on the NFL.
Super Bowl odds have already been released for all 32 teams next season, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the win totals for every team. Even if you don't plan on betting on these anytime soon, it's always fascinating to see where your team stands in the betting market.
Let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 32 squads as we approach the 2026 NFL offseason.
2026 NFL Win Totals
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (-110)
- UNDER 4.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-140)
- UNDER 6.5 (+115)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-145)
- UNDER 10.5 (+120)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-125)
- UNDER 10.5 (+105)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-120)
- UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+105)
- UNDER 6.5 (-125)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-130)
- UNDER 8.5 (+110)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-130)
- UNDER 10.5 (+110)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+100)
- UNDER 10.5 (-120)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-125)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-105)
- UNDER 10.5 (-115)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+110)
- UNDER 10.5 (-130)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-140)
- UNDER 10.5 (+115)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+115)
- UNDER 5.5 (-140)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (-110)
- UNDER 4.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-140)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-145)
- UNDER 9.5 (+120)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-130)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+115)
- UNDER 5.5 (-140)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+105)
- UNDER 10.5 (-125)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-140)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-130)
- UNDER 10.5 (+110)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+125)
- UNDER 10.5 (-150)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-140)
- UNDER 8.5 (+115)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-130)
- UNDER 6.5 (+110)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
