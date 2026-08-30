2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team (Lions Will Benefit from League's Easiest Schedule)
The NFL preseason is in the books, which means the next time the NFL will be on our screens, it'll be for the opening kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
Before the action begins, let's take a look at the projected win total for all 32 teams. Even if you don't bet, the odds will give you a great indication of how the market expects your favorite team to perform this season.
2026 NFL Win Totals Ahead of Training Camp
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 3.5 (-136)
- UNDER 3.5 (+115)
The Arizona Cardinals are one of two teams with a win total set at 3.5. They are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the lowest win total in the NFL this season.
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+120)
- UNDER 7.5 (-140)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-140)
Despite missing the playoffs last season and moving on from head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have the highest win total in the AFC. The Rams are the only other team in the NFL with a win total of 11.5.
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-120)
- UNDER 10.5 (+100)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+115)
- UNDER 7.5 (-136)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Despite winning the NFC North last season, the betting market is expecting a regression from the Chicago Bears this season. Their win total is set at just 9.5 for the upcoming season, with the UNDER being the more likely option at -125.
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Will the Bengals finally return to being a playoff team? The betting market certainly thinks they'll be in the mix, with a win total set at 10.5.
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-125)
- UNDER 5.5 (+105)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
The AFC's No. 1 seed from a year ago has a win total of just 9.5 for the 2026 season. Will the Broncos be able to make the playoffs this season?
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-105)
The Detroit Lions had a disappointing 2025 season, but they have a lot of things going their way in 2026. Most notably, they have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' projected win totals. As a result, their win total is set at 10.5, with the OVER juiced to -115.
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-130)
- UNDER 9.5 (+110)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-146)
- UNDER 9.5 (+124)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-140)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-140)
- UNDER 8.5 (+116)
People are quick to forget that the Jacksonville Jaguars had an impressive 13-4 record last season, good for the AFC South crown. Despite that, the oddsmakers have their win total set at a lowly mark of 8.5 for the upcoming season.
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-150)
- UNDER 5.5 (+125)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-140)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-125)
- UNDER 11.5 (+105)
The Los Angeles Rams have the highest win total in the NFL at 11.5, with the OVER juiced to -125. It's going to be hard to argue why they aren't the best team in the league this season.
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 3.5 (-142)
- UNDER 3.5 (+110)
The Miami Dolphins might just be the worst team in the NFL this season.
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-120)
- UNDER 8.5 (+100)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-120)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-120)
- UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Another year, another disappointing season is in store for the New York Jets.
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-148)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-130)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 Wins (-146)
- UNDER 9.5 (+120)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-105)
The betting market doesn't quite have as much faith as you'd expect in the defending Super Bowl champions. With that being said, playing in the NFC West isn't going to make things easy for the Seattle Seahawks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-136)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-105)
- UNDER 6.5 (-115)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-105)
- UNDER 7.5 (-115)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets