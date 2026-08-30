2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team (Lions Will Benefit from League's Easiest Schedule)

The NFL preseason is in the books, which means the next time the NFL will be on our screens, it'll be for the opening kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Before the action begins, let's take a look at the projected win total for all 32 teams. Even if you don't bet, the odds will give you a great indication of how the market expects your favorite team to perform this season.

2026 NFL Win Totals Ahead of Training Camp

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals Win Total

OVER 3.5 (-136)

UNDER 3.5 (+115)

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two teams with a win total set at 3.5. They are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the lowest win total in the NFL this season.

Atlanta Falcons Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+120)

UNDER 7.5 (-140)

Baltimore Ravens Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+115)

UNDER 11.5 (-140)

Despite missing the playoffs last season and moving on from head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have the highest win total in the AFC. The Rams are the only other team in the NFL with a win total of 11.5.

Buffalo Bills Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-120)

UNDER 10.5 (+100)

Carolina Panthers Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+115)

UNDER 7.5 (-136)

Chicago Bears Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+105)

UNDER 9.5 (-125)

Despite winning the NFC North last season, the betting market is expecting a regression from the Chicago Bears this season. Their win total is set at just 9.5 for the upcoming season, with the UNDER being the more likely option at -125.

Cincinnati Bengals Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Will the Bengals finally return to being a playoff team? The betting market certainly thinks they'll be in the mix, with a win total set at 10.5.

Cleveland Browns Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-125)

UNDER 5.5 (+105)

Dallas Cowboys Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Denver Broncos Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-115)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

The AFC's No. 1 seed from a year ago has a win total of just 9.5 for the 2026 season. Will the Broncos be able to make the playoffs this season?

Detroit Lions Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing 2025 season, but they have a lot of things going their way in 2026. Most notably, they have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' projected win totals. As a result, their win total is set at 10.5, with the OVER juiced to -115.

Green Bay Packers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-130)

UNDER 9.5 (+110)

Houston Texans Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-146)

UNDER 9.5 (+124)

Indianapolis Colts Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-140)

UNDER 7.5 (+115)

Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total

OVER 8.5 (-140)

UNDER 8.5 (+116)

People are quick to forget that the Jacksonville Jaguars had an impressive 13-4 record last season, good for the AFC South crown. Despite that, the oddsmakers have their win total set at a lowly mark of 8.5 for the upcoming season.

Kansas City Chiefs Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Las Vegas Raiders Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-150)

UNDER 5.5 (+125)

Los Angeles Chargers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-140)

UNDER 9.5 (+115)

Los Angeles Rams Win Total

OVER 11.5 (-125)

UNDER 11.5 (+105)

The Los Angeles Rams have the highest win total in the NFL at 11.5, with the OVER juiced to -125. It's going to be hard to argue why they aren't the best team in the league this season.

Miami Dolphins Win Total

OVER 3.5 (-142)

UNDER 3.5 (+110)

The Miami Dolphins might just be the worst team in the NFL this season.

Minnesota Vikings Win Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

New England Patriots Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

New Orleans Saints Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

New York Giants Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

New York Jets Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Another year, another disappointing season is in store for the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-148)

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+110)

UNDER 8.5 (-130)

San Francisco 49ers Win Total

OVER 9.5 Wins (-146)

UNDER 9.5 (+120)

Seattle Seahawks Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

The betting market doesn't quite have as much faith as you'd expect in the defending Super Bowl champions. With that being said, playing in the NFC West isn't going to make things easy for the Seattle Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total

OVER 8.5 (+115)

UNDER 8.5 (-136)

Tennessee Titans Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-105)

UNDER 6.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

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