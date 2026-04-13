The first major championship is in the books, and Rory McIlroy has won the Masters for the second straight year.

From McIlroy winning his second straight green jacket to Justin Thomas’s attempt to win his second straight plaid jacket, we move on to the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. This tournament now serves as a signature event, so the best golfers on the PGA Tour, outside of McIlroy, are getting ready to tee it up this week.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my best bets.

2026 RBC Heritage odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +390

Xander Schauffele +1500

Russell Henley +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Cameron Young +1800

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Maverick McNealy +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Jake Knapp +4000

How to watch the RBC Heritage

Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

RBC Heritage purse

Date: Thursday, April 16–Sunday, April 19

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)

2025 champion: Justin Thomas

RBC Heritage notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world finally found his form after three straight less-than-stellar performances. He was the solo runner-up to McIlroy thanks to his elite ball striking, gaining 1.93 strokes per round with his approach play. He has already won the RBC Heritage, capturing it in 2024, so with McIlroy not in the field, this could be a great spot for Scheffler to capture his second win of 2026.

Justin Thomas: When Justin Thomas won this event last year, we all thought that JT was back to being one of the few elite golfers in the world. That didn't end up coming to fruition, as the T2 finish he posted the week after that win has been his only top 5 since. Can he find his form at a course where he'll feel plenty of confidence this week?

RBC Heritage best bets

Russell Henley +1800 (BetMGM)

Russell Henley is one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball and is elite with an iron in his hand, which makes him a perfect course fit for Harbour Town. He hasn’t won here yet, but he has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes here over the past five years. Now, he’s coming off a T3 performance at the Masters, where he led the field in strokes-gained approach, averaging +2.40 strokes per round, which was +0.52 more than the next best golfer in that metric.

All signs are pointing to him contending this week.

Patrick Cantlay +2350 (DraftKings)

The RBC Heritage is the only tournament all year that I allow myself to bet on Patrick Cantlay. He hasn’t won here before, but he’s in the mix almost every year. In eight starts at this event, he has finished inside the top five six times, including a runner-up finish in 2022.

His game could also be rounding into form. He posted a strong T12 finish at the Masters and if he had been able to sink a few more putts, he could have been in the mix on Sunday. His approach numbers and play around the green is promising, which is what's important for Harbour Town.

Daniel Berger +9800 (DraftKings)

Don’t let the fact that Daniel Berger missed the cut at the Masters scare you away from betting on him this week. There have been plenty of winners of this event who failed to make the cut the week before at Augusta. What's more important is that Berger has finished third at this event twice already, and he has a runner-up finish this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Berger’s game fits this course well. He's 27th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, and he’s eighth in the field in strokes-gained approach over the past three months. He’s worth a sprinkle at 98-1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!