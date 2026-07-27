2026 Rocket Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Detroit Golf Club
It's time for the penultimate event of the 2026 PGA Tour regular season. After next week's Wyndham Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will begin.
This week's event at Detroit Golf Club sports a better field than last week's 3M Open, with the likes of Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, and Xander Schauffele teeing it up.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this week's tournament.
Rocket Classic Odds to Win
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Cameron Young +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Chris Gotterup +1800
- Wyndham Clark +2000
- Jackson Koivun +2000
- Si Woo Kim +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Russell Henley +2700
- Jake Knapp +2700
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Ben Griffin +3000
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Ryan Gerard +3500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +4000
How to Watch the Rocket Classic
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Rocket Classic Purse
- Date: Thursday, July 23–Sunday, July 26
- Purse: $10 million ($1.8 million to winner)
- 2025 champion: Aldrich Potgieter
Rocket Classic Notable Golfers
Cameron Young: It's clear that Cameron Young has taken the next step in his career this season, winning both the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship. He also finished T3 at the Masters and solo runner-up at the British Open. Now, he returns to a course that fits his length off the tee and one where he already has two top 10 finished including a runner-up finish in 2022. This could be his tournament to lose.
Jackson Koivun: The Jackson Koivun era is officially here. The 21-year-old won his first tournament at last week's 3M Open, and he's set to tee it up again this week. Can he keep the momentum going for the second straight week?
Rocket Classic Best Bets to Win
Si Woo Kim +2200 (BetMGM)
Si Woo Kim is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career, so it's baffling that he doesn't have a win yet. He's fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season and second in the field this week in total true strokes gained over the past three months. The good news is his short game has come around lately, leading to a T9 finish at the Scottish Open and a T6 finish at the British Open.
He should be much closer to the top of the odds list this week.
Ryan Gerard +4200 (DraftKings)
Ryan Gerard's game has been trending in the right direction. He has gone from a T44 at the Travelers Championship, T26 at the Scottish Open, and then a T9 at the British Open, where he gained strokes in all four major areas while being both extremely accurate and long off the tee. Now that he's back in the United States, it might be time for his game to fully peak. He's 10th in the field in total true strokes gained over the past three months.
Austin Smotherman +25000 (TheScore Bet)
J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are the only golfers in the field this week who have gained more strokes with their approach play than Austin Smotherman. Unfortunately, Smotherman's short game has been horrendous. With that being said, we saw a glimmer of hope from him in that area at last week's 3M Open. He gained +0.1 strokes putting and lost only -0.25 strokes with his play around the greens en route to a T24 finish. If he takes another step forward in that area this week, there's a chance he's in contention on the weekend.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets