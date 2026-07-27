2026 Rocket Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Detroit Golf Club

It's time for the penultimate event of the 2026 PGA Tour regular season. After next week's Wyndham Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will begin.

This week's event at Detroit Golf Club sports a better field than last week's 3M Open, with the likes of Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, and Xander Schauffele teeing it up.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this week's tournament.

Rocket Classic Odds to Win

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cameron Young +1000

Xander Schauffele +1800

Chris Gotterup +1800

Wyndham Clark +2000

Jackson Koivun +2000

Si Woo Kim +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Jake Knapp +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

J.J. Spaun +3300

Ryan Gerard +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Nicolai Hojgaard +4000

How to Watch the Rocket Classic

Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Rocket Classic Purse

Date: Thursday, July 23–Sunday, July 26

Purse: $10 million ($1.8 million to winner)

2025 champion: Aldrich Potgieter

Rocket Classic Notable Golfers

Cameron Young: It's clear that Cameron Young has taken the next step in his career this season, winning both the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship. He also finished T3 at the Masters and solo runner-up at the British Open. Now, he returns to a course that fits his length off the tee and one where he already has two top 10 finished including a runner-up finish in 2022. This could be his tournament to lose.

Jackson Koivun: The Jackson Koivun era is officially here. The 21-year-old won his first tournament at last week's 3M Open, and he's set to tee it up again this week. Can he keep the momentum going for the second straight week?

Rocket Classic Best Bets to Win

Si Woo Kim +2200 (BetMGM)

Si Woo Kim is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career, so it's baffling that he doesn't have a win yet. He's fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season and second in the field this week in total true strokes gained over the past three months. The good news is his short game has come around lately, leading to a T9 finish at the Scottish Open and a T6 finish at the British Open.

He should be much closer to the top of the odds list this week.

Ryan Gerard +4200 (DraftKings)

Ryan Gerard's game has been trending in the right direction. He has gone from a T44 at the Travelers Championship, T26 at the Scottish Open, and then a T9 at the British Open, where he gained strokes in all four major areas while being both extremely accurate and long off the tee. Now that he's back in the United States, it might be time for his game to fully peak. He's 10th in the field in total true strokes gained over the past three months.

Austin Smotherman +25000 (TheScore Bet)

J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are the only golfers in the field this week who have gained more strokes with their approach play than Austin Smotherman. Unfortunately, Smotherman's short game has been horrendous. With that being said, we saw a glimmer of hope from him in that area at last week's 3M Open. He gained +0.1 strokes putting and lost only -0.25 strokes with his play around the greens en route to a T24 finish. If he takes another step forward in that area this week, there's a chance he's in contention on the weekend.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!