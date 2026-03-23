2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Memorial Park

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing is in the books, which means time for back-to-back events in Texas before we head to Augusta for the first major of the year.

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee it up this week, despite it not being a signature event. He has posted a runner-up finish at this tournament three times already, but has still never won it. Is now when he’s going to get his win at Memorial Park, just in time for the Masters?

Let’s take a look at the top odds to win and then I’ll give you my three favorite outright bets.

Texas Children's Houston Open odds

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Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +350

Min Woo Lee +1500

Chris Gotterup +2000

Jake Knapp +2200

Sam Burns +2700

Brooks Koepka +2700

Marco Penge +3000

Nicolai Hojgaard +3300

Rickie Fowler +3300

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

Ryan Gerard +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Harris English +4500

Texas Children’s Houston Open how to watch

Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Texas Children’s Houston Open purse

Date: Thursday, Mar. 26–Sunday, Mar. 29

Purse: $9.9 million ($1.782 million to winner)

2025 champion: Min Woo Lee

Texas Children’s Houston Open notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The World No. 1 has historically used this event as a final warm-up ahead of the Masters but has yet to win it, posting three separate runner-up finishes. Whether or not he can return to form is going to be a fascinating story to follow this week. He has finished T12, T24 and T22 in his last three starts, which is the worst run we’ve seen him go on in years.

Min Woo Lee: The defending champion has been fantastic this season. He has posted a T2 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T6 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He could be in a great spot to repeat as champion.

Texas Children’s Houston Open best bets

Marco Penge +3800 via DraftKings

Memorial Park is all about how you drive the golf ball, and Marco Penge from England leads the entire field in strokes-gained off the tee over the past six months, including above Scottie Scheffler. Now is the time to buy in on Penge. He has posted two top-20 finishes in his last three starts, including a T4 finish at last week’s Valspar Championship, where he had his best approach performance of 2026.

Tony Finau +8000 via FanDuel

Remember Tony Finau? He’s not the golfer he used to be but has always had his best stuff at the Houston Open, winning this event in 2022 and finishing runner-up in 2024. He also quietly posted a strong T18 finish at last week’s Valspar Championship, where he gained +1.09 true strokes per round with his approach play and +1.93 strokes per round with his around-the-green play.

His lack of accuracy won’t hurt him too much at Memorial Park. If he ever finds his peak form again, it’s going to happen at this tournament.

Gary Woodland +12000 via DraftKings

Gary Woodland had his best performance in almost a year last week, posting a T14 finish at the Valspar Championship. He now returns to an event that he finished T9 at in 2022 and a runner-up finish here last year. If his game is truly trending in the right direction, there’s a chance it all comes together this week.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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