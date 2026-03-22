2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open Full Field: Scottie Scheffler Back in Home State

With the Florida Swing in the rearview mirror, only two weeks in Texas remain until the Masters. Perhaps you’ve seen ads during March Madness.

Some of the game’s top players will rest from now until Augusta, but Scottie Scheffler is teeing it up again in his home state, playing in this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open. The world No. 1 has played this event every year he’s been on Tour and has three T2 finishes including the last two years.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy won’t be in Houston, he said last week that he’s shutting it down until the Masters .

Past major champions Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Gary Woodland are in the field as is Brooks Koepka, once again playing in a non-signature event as part of his return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf.

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Min Woo Lee is back as the defending champion, with Stephan Jaeger and Tony Finau also past champs scheduled to play.

Memorial Park hosts for the sixth consecutive year, the public-access course will also host the LPGA’s major Chevron Championship next month. The PGA Tour will play it as a 7,475-yard par-70.

The PGA Tour’s history in Houston dates to 1946, when Byron Nelson beat Ben Hogan by two shots. Doesn’t get much more “Texas Golf” than that.

Follow the X post below from the PGA Tour for field changes prior to the first round.

2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open

The Texas Children's Houston Open is the 12th event of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season and is being hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth consecutive time.



The field features World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Min Woo Lee.



Field for the Texas Children's… pic.twitter.com/d57PuetmNh — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 20, 2026

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