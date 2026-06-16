It's time to place your bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and if you don't feel like waiting all four rounds to find out if your wager will cash or not, you should consider betting on who's going to be leading after Thursday's first round.

The first round leader market is also a great option for bettors who like a dark horse golfer, but don't have faith in them to win the entire tournament. It's also a good option for betting on golfers at the top of the odds list at longer odds.

There are two golfers I'm targeting in the first-round leader market, including Shane Lowry of Ireland. Let's dive into them.

U.S. Open First Round Leader Bets

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shane Lowry +9000

No golfer in the field gains more strokes with their approach play in the first round of tournaments over the past six months than Shane Lowry. He has also had success at U.S. Opens in the past, including finishing T9 in 2015 and T2 in 2016.

I have little faith in his ability to sustain a high level of play based on how he's performed in 2016, especially on the weekend, but his style of golf is a strong enough fit for Shinnecock. I’m willing to bet on him at 90-1 that he’ll get off to a hot start on Thursday.

Tyrrell Hatton +4200

If you want someone with better odds to lead after the opening round, consider the Englishman, Tyrrell Hatton, who thrives in tough conditions on hard golf courses. Hatton comes into this week's event ranking seventh in the field in total strokes gained in the first round of events over the past six months.

Hatton is also in peak form ahead of the U.S. Open. He finished T3 at the Masters earlier this year, but is now coming off a win at LIV Andalucia. He also had a T4 finish at last year's U.S. Open. He's worth a look to be the first-round leader at 42-1.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!