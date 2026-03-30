2026 Valero Texas Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC San Antonio

Congratulations to anyone who tailed my Gary Woodland bet at 120 to 1 in last week's betting preview! It took me a few months to hit an outright winner in 2026, but to make up for it, we hit a big one.

We move on to the Valero Texas Open, the penultimate event before the Masters. Despite it not being a signature event, there are some big names in the field this week as everyone tries to get one more warm-up tournament in before the first major of the year. Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg and Collin Morikawa are among the list of golfers playing this week.

It’s time to dive into the odds and my best bets to win at TPC San Antonio.

Valero Texas Open odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Russell Henley +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Robert MacIntyre +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Si Woo Kim +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Sepp Straka +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Michael Thorbjornsen +3000

Rickie Fowler +3000

Keith Mitchell +3300

Alex Noren +3300

Ryo Hisatsune +3500

Valero Texas Open how to watch

Thursday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday: 1–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Valero Texas Open purse

Date: Thursday, April 2–Sunday, April 5

Purse: $9.8 million ($1.776 million to winner)

2025 champion: Brian Harman

Valero Texas Open notable golfers

Jordan Spieth: He has been flirting with good form, posting three top-12 finishes across his four most recent starts, and now returns to an event he won in 2021. He's looking to take yet another step forward ahead of Augusta, a major he's already finished inside the top 5 six times in his career.

Brian Harman: Last year's winner hasn't had his best stuff since winning this event last year, but he posted a strong T11 finish at this year's Players Championship. Is his game peaking at the right time to help him contend at TPC San Antonio for the second straight season?

Valero Texas Open best bets

Hideki Matsuyama +2200 via BetMGM

After a hot start to the season, Hideki Matsuyama has taken a step back recently, finishing T29, T41 and T27 in his last three starts. That may be giving us a great chance to buy low on him at 22 to 1 in an event with a relatively weak field compared to a signature event.

He’s third in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months, and he has two top-15 finishes at this event over the past three years, including a T7 finish here in 2024. His strong chipping makes him a great fit at TPC San Antonio, where scrambling for par is a big key for success.

Denny McCarthy +4900 via DraftKings

Past course success plays an even bigger role at TPC San Antonio than it does at most PGA Tour courses, which leads me to Denny McCarthy. He has four top-20 finishes at this event across six starts including a runner-up finish in 2024. McCarthy's game has also trended in the right direction, finishing T26 at the Valspar Championship and then T12 at last week's Texas Children's Houston Open.

Thorbjorn Olesen +6300 via DraftKings

Thorbjorn Olesen is another example of a golfer who has had past success at TPC San Antonio and whose game is also trending in the right direction. Olesen finished 14th here in 2024 and then fifth last year. He’s also coming in off a T14 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he gained +1.40 strokes per round with his approach play, ninth best amongst all golfers who made the cut.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!