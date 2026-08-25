2026 WNBA MVP Odds (A'ja Wilson Poised to Win; Caitlin Clark Still Undervalued?)

The WNBA season is nearing a break for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which will give bettors and fans plenty of time to contemplate the 2026 MVP race.

While some may think that the MVP is still up for grabs, the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook seem to have a different idea.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has jumped to a -1000 favorite to win her third MVP award in a row (an implied probability of 90.91%) with her team in the No. 3 seed in the standings. Wilson has put together a massive season on both ends of the floor, putting her ahead of guards like Olivia Miles (+700), Kelsey Mitchell (+3500) and Caitlin Clark (+6000).

There’s still time for some of the secondary contenders to make a push in this market, but it would take a wild last few weeks of regular season action for someone to pass Wilson.

Here’s how the WNBA race stands ahead of the three-game slate on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

2026 WNBA MVP Odds

A'ja Wilson: -1000

Olivia Miles: +700

Kelsey Mitchell: +3500

Caitlin Clark: +6000

Breanna Stewart: +25000

Paige Bueckers: +25000

A’ja Wilson Considered a “Lock” to Win Fifth League MVP

This season, Wilson is averaging 26.0 points (the second-highest mark of her career), 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. The Aces start has 7.7 win shares and has put her team in a great spot to earn a top-three seed in the 2026 season.

It’s hard to find a player more valuable than Wilson, as she’s kept the Aces in title contention for the last several seasons, winning three championships (and two Finals MVPs in the process).

Oddsmakers don’t seem to think there’s a chance that voters get any “fatigue” when it comes to picking Wilson, and her two-way impact is undeniable. Based on the latest odds, it would be a massive shock if Wilson didn’t win a third straight MVP, as she’s been favored for most of the 2026 season.

Caitlin Clark May Be Undervalued in Latest WNBA MVP Odds

Caitlin Clark has dropped to fourth in the odds to win the WNBA MVP, which is pretty shocking given her recent play.

Clark is averaging 25.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over her last 15 games while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3. Overall, the star guard is averaging 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in the 2026 season.

After getting off to a slow start, Clark has really improved her shooting, knocking down 36.8 percent of her 3s this season. She’s also led the Fever to the No. 5 seed in the W, and Indy is just two games out of the No. 2 seed.

Despite that, Kelsey Mitchell – her teammate – is ahead of her in the MVP odds. Mitchell has put together a great season as well, and I had her ahead of Clark in the MVP market earlier in the campaign.

However, with Clark’s recent play, it’s hard to justify Mitchell over her in the MVP odds. Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points per game (and shooting 45.5 percent from 3), but the star guard is averaging less than two rebounds and just 2.8 assists per night.

Mitchell may be the best pure scorer in the WNBA, but the Fever offense really runs through Clark’s unique passing ability. I think the odds should have these two players much closer to even, as Mitchell does deserve love for tallying more win shares than Clark in 2026.

At +6000, Clark is undervalued, but it’s hard to make the case for any player over Wilson in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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