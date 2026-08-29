2026 Women's U.S. Open Odds (Iga Swiatek Favored to Win Second U.S. Open)
If you're a fan of parity in professional sports, you have to love where the world of women's tennis is right now. There have been seven different winners across the past seven women's Grand Slams, dating back to the beginning of last year.
Madison Keys. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, and Linda Noskova are the seven most recent Grand Slam winners. With this much parity, the odds list is wide open when it comes to who is going to win the final major tournament of 2026.
It's the 2022 champion Swiatek who's set as the betting favorite heading into the opening round, but there are plenty of names on the odds list that are worth a look.
2026 Women's U.S. Open Odds
- Iga Swiatek +270
- Aryna Sabalenka +280
- Elena Rybakina +500
- Mirra Andreeva +550
- Coco Gauff +850
- Elina Svitolina +1400
- Maja Chwalinska +1800
- Diana Shnaider +1800
- Marta Kostyuk +1800
- Jessica Pegula +2200
- Karolina Muchova +2200
- Amanda Anisimova +2700
- Victoria Mboko +2700
- Naomi Osaka +3300
- Jasmine Paolini +3300
- Anastasia Potapova +4000
- linda Noskova +4000
- Sorana Cirstea +4000
- Madison Keys +5000
- Jelena Ostapenko +5000
It's helpful to look at this year's competitors in tiers. Swiatek and the back-to-back champion Sabalenka are in a tier of their own at +270 and +280 odds. Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva belong in the second tier at +500 and +550. Coco Gauff is by herself in the third tier at +850. The fourth tier is crowded with the likes of Elina Svitolina (+1400), Maja Chwalinska (+1800), Diana Shnaider (+1800), and Marta Kostyuk (+1800).
Then, there's the dark horse tier that includes the likes of Jessica Pegula (+2200), Amanda Anisimova (+2700), and everyone else at 33-1 and shorter.
In my opinion, the best bet on the board is the 2023 champion, Coco Gauff. She's coming into this event in peak form, having just won the Cincinnati Masters by beating Pegula in the final. She also has a 77% win rate at the U.S. Open throughout the years.
In a tournament that's wide open, I'll back the former champion who's in great form and is being offered at +850.
Pick: Coco Gauff +850 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets