2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds and Prediction (Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane Set as Favorites)

The 2026 World Cup is set to finally begin this week, and in case you didn't know, there are more ways to bet on this than just wagering on who will win.

One of the most popular and fun futures to bet on is who will win the Golden Boot, which is given to the tournament's top scorer. Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022, and he's once again set as the favorite to win it again in 2026.

Let's take a look at the full list of odds and then I'll give you my best bet.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kylian Mbappe (France) +600

Harry Kane (England) +700

Erling Haaland (Norway) +1400

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) +1400

Lionel Messi (Argentina) +1600

Lamine Yamal (Spain) +2000

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) +2200

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) +3000

Raphinha (Brazil) +3000

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) +3000

Vinicius Junior (Brazil) +3000

Ousmane Dembele (France) +3000

Igor Thiago (Brazil) +3300

Kai Havertz (Germany) +3500

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) +3500

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) +4000

Florian Wirtz (Germany) +4000

Ferran Torres (Spain) +4000

Nick Woltemade (Germany) +4000

Luis Javier Suarez (Colombia) +4500

Charles De Ketelaerer (Belgium( +4500

Luis Diaz (Colombia) +5000

Matheus Cunha (Brazil) +5000

Jamal Musiala (Germany) +5000

Ollie Watkins (England) +5000

Who Will Win the Golden Boot?

Every article you read and podcast you listen to is probably going to give you Mbappe, Kane, or another top option to win the Golden Boot. If you want a dark horse, I have one for you here.

Consider Luis Diaz of Colombia. He took a significant step forward in his development this season, scoring 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old is now set to lead a stout Colombian offensive attack in this year's World Cup, having already scored 22 goals for his country throughout his eight years on the team.

Diaz was awarded the Golden Boot at the 2021 Copa America, alongside Lionel Messi, so he already has international goalscoring pedigree.

How deep Colombia is going to go in the tournament is its biggest question mark. Remember, this award takes into consideration goals in both the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage, so if a player's country fails to advance or has a quick exit in the Round of 32 or the quarterfinals, he's likely not going to win this award.

Still, I think like Diaz at his 75-1 number, and if Colombia can win Group K against Portugal, he's going to be in an even better spot ahead of the knockout stage.

Pick: Luis Diaz +7500 (Caesars)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!