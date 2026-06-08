2026 World Cup Odds and Best Bets to Win Every Group (Colombia, Paraguay, and Egypt Are Great Plus-Money Plays)

The 2026 World Cup is just days away, so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.

There are a plethora of ways you can bet on the World Cup, but one of the best and most exciting is to bet on the country to win each group. There are 48 teams competing at this years World Cup, each split into 12 groups of four.

In this article, we're going to take a look at the odds to win each group from the best World Cup betting sites, and then I'll breakdown my best bet. Let's dive into it.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 World Cup Group Winner Odds and Predictions

Group A Odds to Win

Mexico -140

Czechia +300

South Korea +360

South Africa +1200

Group A Best Bet to Win: Mexico -140

If there's one of the three North American teams that's going to have a significant home-field advantage in this World Cup, it's Mexico. Their rabid fans and forcing their opponents to play in an uncomfortable environment at 7,300 feet is going to give them a significant edge. Of course, the fact that they have a relatively easy group is the main reason they're favored at -140. Let's not overthink this one.

Group B Odds to Win

Switzerland -130

Canada +175

Bosnia & Herzegovina +450

Qatar +3500

Group B Best Bet to Win: Switzerland -130

Canada is going to be a trendy pick to win this group, but their plethora of injuries is going to hurt them. Moïse Bombito has been ruled out, Alphonso Davies is going to miss at least their opening game against Bosnia & Herzegovina, and depth players like Jacob Shaffelburg will also enter the tournament banged up.

That leaves Switzerland as the only logical option to win this group, unless you think Bosnia & Herzegovina can get it done as an unknown dark horse.

Group C Odds to Win

Brazil -350

Morocco +350

Scotland +950

Haiti +15000

Group C Best Bet to Win: Brazil -350

Morocco is being overvalued this time around due to its fourth place finish in 2022. Brazil is in a league of its own in this group, and I don't see any other team challenging them in any match in the Group Stage.

Group D Odds to Win

USA +130

Turkiye +180

Paraguay +400

Australia +800

Group D Best Bet to Win: Paraguay +400

Paraguay plays a frustratingly defensive style of soccer, which is going to give them a chance to win or draw any and every game in the Group Stage. The United States once again enters the tournament overvalued in the betting market, and I'm not sold on them having a significant home-field advantage. Turkiye is going to be a popular pick to come out of this group, but I have to take a few shots on some dark horses in this article, and I love what Paraguay has to offer at 4-1.

Group E Odds to Win

Germany -300

Ecuador +340

Ivory Coast +600

Curacao +17500

Group D Best Bet to Win: Ecuador +340

I'm going to back another dark horse that plays elite defensive soccer. Ecuador gave up only five goals in 18 World Cup qualification games. They also haven't lost a match since a 1-0 loss to Brazil in September of 2024. Germany is deserving of being the favorites in this group, but I think there's some value on Ecuador at +340.

Group F Odds to Win

Netherlands -130

Japan +280

Sweden +460

Tunisia +1200

Group F Best Bet to Win: Netherlands -130

Japan is going to be an attractive option for a lot of people at -130, but I'm going to go with the favorite, the Netherlands, at -130. Taking great defensive teams is going to be a common theme for me in this World Cup, and the Dutch have one of the best in the tournament. Sometimes, what we think is going to happen is exactly what happens, and I think this group is going to be an example of that. Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia will finish in that exact order.

Group G Odds to Win

Belgium -240

Egypt +400

Iran +800

New Zealand +2000

Group G Best Bet to Win: Egypt +400

It's not an uncommon storyline in sports, especially at the international level, to rely too heavily on its aging stars over its young talent, and it ends up costing them. I predict that's what's going to happen with Belgium. They had their chances during their golden years, but I think their insistence on leaning on their veterans in hopes of going on one last run is going to open the door for Egypt.

Group H Odds to Win

Spain -450

Uruguay +420

Saudi Arabia +4000

Cape Verde +6500

Group H Best Bet to Win: Spain -450

Let's not get cute in Group H. Spain is the best team in this tournament and won't be particularly challenged when it comes to winning this group.

Group I Odds to Win

France -220

Norway +290

Senegal +750

Iraq +7000

Group I Best Bet to Win: France -220

Just like Group H, let's not get cute here. I understand Norway has Erling Haaland, but France's roster is too skilled and too deep not to win this group.

Group J Odds to Win

Argentina -280

Austria +370

Algeria +750

Jordan +5500

Group J Best Bet to Win: Algeria +750

It feels like every World Cup, there's one African team that surprises people, and my pick for this year's surprise African team is Algeria. They have gone 21-2-4 in their last 26 matches, and while a chunk of those were friendlies and a majority of the matches came against fellow African teams, they have shown they can be a scary team to face.

Argentina is rightfully favored, but maybe we see them get off to a slow start in their World Cup title defense? Let's have some fun and root for a +750 dark horse in this group.

Group K Odds to Win

Portugal -220

Colombia +200

DR Congo +2000

Uzbekistan +3000

Group K Best Bet to Win: Colombia +200

I think Cristiano Ronaldo is going to try to force himself to be the focal point of this team, and it's going to hurt both Portugal's production and its team chemistry. That opens the door for an extremely talented Colombian team that can fill the back of the net in a hurry. I love Colombia here at 2-1, and it might just be my favorite Group winner bet of the tournament.

Group L Odds to Win

England -250

Croatia +330

Ghana +1100

Panama +3000

Group L Best Bet to Win: England -250

England's heartbreak will happen at some point in this tournament, but it's not going to happen in the Group Stage. They have a favorable group and while Croatia is experienced, they don't have what it takes to win this group over the English.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!