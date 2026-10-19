2026 World Series Odds: Rays’ Skyrocket After Game 5 Win vs. Guardians; Brewers Remain Odds-On Favorites

Only one win stands in between the Tampa Bay Rays and a trip to the World Series, as they took Games 4 and 5 of the ALCS over the weekend against the Cleveland Guardians.

That has completely flipped the odds to win the World Series after the Guardians had a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4. Tampa Bay is now +180 to win it all in the 2026 season and is favored at home in Game 6 to advance with Freddy Peralta on the mound.

The Guardians have fallen all the way to +1200 to win the World Series, an implied probability of just over under eight percent, as they need to win back-to-back road games in Tampa Bay to advance. The Rays are 3-1 at home in the playoffs (their only loss was in Game 1 of this series), and they were 29 games over .500 at Tropicana Field during the regular season.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers: -165

Tampa Bay Rays: +180

Cleveland Guardians: +1200

Cleveland’s saving grace in this series may be the fact that right-hander Gavin Williams is lined up to pitch a potential Game 7, and he’s been lights out during this run, allowing just four runs across four appearances.

After Game 4 was rained out on Friday night, these teams played on Saturday and Sunday before traveling to Tampa Bay for Monday’s Game 6. Since there are no off days for either team, the bullpens on each side are going to be taxed to close out this series.

If the Rays win, it’ll set up the World Series matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept the Los Angeles Dodgers and are -165 to win it all in the 2026 season. Milwaukee will likely be favored against either American League team since it has a rest advantage and home field in the World Series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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