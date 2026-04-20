2026 Zurich Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Louisiana

The only team event on the PGA Tour's schedule is this week, as golfers will be partnered up for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak enter as defending champions, but there are some fascinating other teams to keep an eye on. Matthew Fitzpatrick, fresh off his win at the RBC Heritage, will tee it up with his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick. Brooks Koepka will play with a former winner of the event, Shane Lowry. A pair of Canadians will also be competing as Mackenzie Hughes has partnered up with Taylor Pendrith.

Let's dive into the top teams on the odds list to win this week, and then I'll give you my picks.

Zurich Classic odds

Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Fitzpatrick/Fitzpatrick +1100

Koepka/Lowry +1475

Novak/Griffin +1750

Thorbjornsen/Vilips +2100

Rai/Theegala +2200

Penge/Wallace +2200

Moore/Clark +2200

Li/Smith +2200

Thompson/Eckroat +2400

McCarty/Eckroat +2500

Hughes/Pendrith +2800

Ventura/Reitan +2800

Springer/Smalley +2800

Keefer/Brennan +3000

Bauchou/Stevens +3000

Zurich Classic how to watch

Thursday : 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Friday : 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Saturday : 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS) Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Zurich Classic format

Round 1: Four-ball (best ball)

Four-ball (best ball) Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Foursomes (alternate shot) Round 3: Four-ball (best ball)

Four-ball (best ball) Round 4: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Zurich Classic location and purse

Date : Thursday, April 24–Sunday, April 27

: Thursday, April 24–Sunday, April 27 Where : TPC Louisiana

: TPC Louisiana Purse : $9.5 million ($1,372,000 to each member of winning team)

: $9.5 million ($1,372,000 to each member of winning team) 2025 champions: Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak

Zurich Classic notable golfers

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: The Fitzpatrick brothers have played this event together for the past three years, but this is by far the best form that both golfers have been in entering the tournament. Matt is coming off a win at the RBC Heritage, and Alex Fitzpatrick is coming in off his first career win on the DP World Tour. He captured the Hero Indian Open in late March.

Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry: Shane Lowry won this event with Rory McIlroy in 2024, but with McIlroy taking the week off this year, the Irishman had to find a new partner and he landed with Brooks Koepka. Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour this year and has already posted four top-20 finishes, including a T12 finish at the Masters. He competed at the Zurich Classic four times, including finishing T22 in his most recent appearance in 2019.

Zurich Classic best bets

Haotong Li/Jordan Smith +2200

To win this event, both golfers have to be able to rack up birdies. If a team can't take advantage of the two best-ball rounds, they have no shot of winning it all. Haotong Li and Jordan Smith are one of the more fascinating duos because of exactly that. They rank 57th and 61st on the PGA Tour in birdie percentage. Most teams have one player that ranks high in that stat and one player that ranks in the bottom 100. Li and Smith both have the ability to attack pins.

Both golfers are also coming into this event in great form. Li was in the mix at the Masters until an abysmal final round, and Smith is coming into this week off a T16 finish at the RBC Heritage.

Justin Lower/Chad Ramey +6800

Justin Lower already has two top-10 finishes at the Zurich Classic, while Ramey has posted three straight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2024. The two players teamed up last season and finished in eighth place.

Even at a team event, there's something to be said for course history, so if you're looking for a dark horse this week, consider Lower and Ramey at 68-1.

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