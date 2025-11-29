49ers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Trust Shedeur Sanders)
The Cleveland Browns won last week's game in Shedeur Sanders' first start, beating the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 24-10. The Browns have a much tougher test ahead of them this week when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.
If you want my best bet for this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this interconference showdown.
49ers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 155.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Shedeur Sanders OVER 155.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Shedeur Sanders is certainly no all-pro quarterback, but he's not nearly as bad as his public perception. He threw for 209 yards last week, and now he gets to take on a banged-up secondary. The 49ers have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game this season, allowing 241.8 passing yards per game. It's not asking much for Sanders to reach 156 yards through the air.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
The oddsmakers continue to set Christian McCaffrey's receiving yards total relatively low, despite him continuing to post big numbers through the air. He is averaging 65.4 receiving yards per game on the year, and he hasn't had a single performance this season where he hasn't reached at least 40 yards receiving. I have no idea why they have his receiving yards total set at just 39.5 this week.
Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Harold Fannin Jr. benefited from Sanders being at quarterback last week, hauling in four receptions for 40 yards. He has just two touchdowns this season, but he may serve as a security blanket for the rookie quarterback moving forward. If that ends up being true, he's going to be a great bet to find the end zone on Sunday at +380 odds.
