49ers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Expect a Close Game in Cleveland)
The Cleveland Browns have no hope of making the NFL Playoffs, but they're still a dangerous team to face based on their elite defense. They'll now try to pull off a second straight upset when they host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 13 interconference showdown.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
49ers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -5 (-110)
- Browns +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -250
- Browns +205
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-106)
- UNDER 36.5 (-114)
The line has moved one point towards the Browns throughout the week, from +6 to +5. The total has decreased three points from 39.5 to 36.5.
49ers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm taking the Browns getting the points:
We all know the Cleveland defense is an elite unit, but they play at another level when on their home field. They lead the league in opponent yards per play, giving up just 4.1 yards per snap. They're also third in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent success rate, and third in defensive DVOA.
I'm still not sure about the 49ers' defense. They're dealing with injuries and have given up some monster yardage to opposing teams the past few weeks. The discrepancy between the two defenses in this game is going to make it hard for the 49ers to win by a touchdown or more on the road in Cleveland in this one.
If you're going to take the points with the Browns, it's going to be because you like their defense. If you think their defense is going to shut down the 49ers' offense, you're going to want to consider taking the UNDER as well. I think the 49ers will squeak out a close win.
Final score prediction: 49ers 17, Browns 13
