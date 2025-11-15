49ers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers have fallen out of a playoff spot, but the oddsmakers still have them favored to leapfrog back over the Bears and finish the season securing one of those postseason berths. Winning this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals would be a step in the right direction.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player prop bets for this NFC West showdown.
49ers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jacoby Brissett OVER 224.5 Passing Yards (-111)
- Michael Wilson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)
- Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+1200)
Jacoby Brissett OVER 224.5 Passing Yards (-111)
The 49ers' defensive injuries have caught up to them, and they have struggled in recent weeks, especially in the secondary. They have fallen to 29th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, and have allowed 7.1 yards per pass attempt over their last three games. Don't underestimate Jacoby Brissett in this game, who has thrown for 258+ yards in all three of his starts. Despite that, his passing yards total is set at just 224.5 on Sunday.
Michael Wilson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)
With Margin Harrison Jr. sidelined with an injury this weekend, Michael Wilson will take over as the primary wide receiver. He has 22 receptions on the season, but expect that number to see a significant boost, especially as the Cardinals take on a struggling 49ers defense.
Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+1200)
One of my favorite longshot bets is always the 49ers' fullback, Kyle Juszczyk. Kyle Shanahan loves to find ways to get him the ball in the red zone, and he's good for at least a couple of touchdowns this season. Considering he has just one touchdown so far in 2025, it's only a matter of time before he gets a second, and this week is as good as any to bet on him at 12-1 odds.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!