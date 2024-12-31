49ers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals failed to meet expectations this season and will now face each other in their final game of the 2024 campaign.
Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in Week 17 against the Lions and is now likely to miss this season finale in Arizona. So, how should we handle betting on this divisional showdown?
Let's dive into it.
49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +4 (-112)
- Cardinals -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers +164
- Cardinals -198
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- 49ers record: 6-10
- Cardinals record: 7-9
49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- 49ers are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Cardinals
- 49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- 49ers are 1-4 straight up in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games
- Cardinals are 5-15 ATS in their last 20 games vs. NFC West opponents
49ers vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Leonard Floyd, DE - Questionable
- Brock Purdy, QB - Doubtful
- Charvarius Ward, CB - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - Out
Cardinals Injury Report
- Trey Benson, RB - Questionable
- Joey Blount, S - IR
- James Conner, RB - Questionable
- Elijah Jones, CB - IR
- Matt Prater, PK - IR-R
49ers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Ricky Pearsall: The 49ers receiver has had a few breakout games recently, including hauling in eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 17. Let's see if he can put an exclamation point on his season in Week 18.
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Cardinals' top draft pick has had a solid season, but he has been overshadowed by other rookie receivers across the league. He was able to haul in an impressive seven touchdowns. He'll try to put in one more strong performance on Sunday.
49ers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the 49ers despite Purdy likely not playing:
The San Francisco 49ers may be the best bad team in the NFL. They've long been eliminated from the playoffs but they still rank inside the top three in the league in Net Yards per Play. Meanwhile, the Cardinals get worse as the season goes on and Kyler Murray's December regression continues to be proven on a weekly basis.
Even if Brock Purdy doesn't start, Joshua Dobbs is a capable backup and it'll be intriguing to see how he performs in the 49ers system. I expect them to cover the spread and may even pull off the upset.
Pick: 49ers +4 (-112)
