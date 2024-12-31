Brock Purdy "Most Likely" Will Miss 49ers' Final Game
An official diagnosis and possible status has been reached.
Brock Purdy will "most likely" miss the 49ers' final game of the season against the Cardinals with an elbow contusion causing nerve irritation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that on Tuesday via conference call. The good news is the injury has no long-term concern, which is all that matters.
It also has zero impact on his surgically repaired UCL. All of this was foreshadowed in the post-game press conferences of Shanahan and Purdy last night. So, everyone can exhale. Purdy is dinged up, but not significantly injured.
This injury likely wouldn't cause him to miss a large portion of the season had it just begun. With Purdy most likely out, the 49ers will turn to backups Joshua Dobbs or Brandon Allen. Shanahan wouldn't confirm which of them will start against the Cardinals.
Well, 2024 looks to be a wrap for Purdy. It was a far cry from his performance last season. He took some steps back this year. Of course, being without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk took its toll on him. He's never had to start a full game without either of them. It had to have factored into him trying to do too much in the first half of the season.
But I'll save that assessment when the season is officially over for the 49ers. It's just too bad Purdy won't get to have one last performance. He certainly needs it to end the year on a good note for himself after crumbling against the Lions.
