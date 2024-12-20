49ers vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (San Francisco Will Come Out on Top)
The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins will meet in a game between two teams who have failed to meet expectations in 2024. Both teams still have a tiny breath of life in the race for the playoffs which means the loser will be officially eliminated while the winner can still dream for at least a few more days until we wait on Sunday's results.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.
49ers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers +1 (-108)
- Dolphins -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- 49ers +100
- Dolphins -120
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
The spread has moved one point in favor of the 49ers, down from Dolphins -1.5 to Dolphins -1.5. The total has moved two points from the opening number from 46.5 down to 44.5.
49ers vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the 49ers will win this game despite a season full of disappointment:
The 49ers and Dolphins may be the two most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, but I still believe in San Francisco despite a complete dud of a performance against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.
I'm starting to question Mike McDaniel. His offensive scheme hasn't worked as he envisioned, opting for short throws to replace running the ball between the tackles in hopes their speed can create YAC. Opposing defenses have caught on to that and if there's a coach in the league that knows how to shut it down, it's his mentor, Kyle Shanahan.
Despite their bad record, the 49ers still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0. Despite having nothing to play for, I think they upset the Dolphins in Week 16.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. There's a reason the total has moved in that direction, dropping two points. It's hard to trust Mike McDaniel's offense this season and the 49ers are suffering from a lack of healthy options and a down year for Deebo Samuel.
Final score prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
