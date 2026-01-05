49ers vs. Eagles Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Birds Favored in Philly)
Despite some weeks where it felt like they weren’t good enough to be a playoff team, the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East yet again and will host another playoff game in the Wild Card Round.
It wasn’t necessarily an impressive season for the Eagles overall, but their defense kept them in games, and we already know that Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley can do damage in the playoffs.
The San Francisco 49ers also had their fair share of tribulations in the regular season in the form of injuries. Still, they battled through that to a 12-5 record, one win better than the Eagles, with a six-game winning streak coming to an end against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Let’s get right into the odds for 49ers vs. Eagles in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 11.
49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 49ers +3.5 (-110)
- Eagles -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers +170
- Eagles -205
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The oddsmakers have the Eagles as decent favorites in the Wild Card Round despite an ability to pull away from teams this season. Three of their 11 wins were by three points or fewer, with five more one-score games.
The Eagles’ moneyline odds of -205 give an implied probability of 67.21% that they’ll advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Can Eagles Flip the Switch?
The Eagles have built their game on taking care of the football, winning the turnover battle, and, most recently, defense. They had 42 sacks this season to go along with 12 interceptions, both of which are just in the top half of the league. They won the all-important turnover battle, though, going plus-six on the season.
On the flip side, the 49ers were dead last with 20 sacks this season and only forced six interceptions. That didn’t help their minus-six turnover differential, which was in the bottom third of the league.
The big question for the Eagles is if their offense can flip the switch in the playoffs. Brock Purdy and the 49ers have been winning shootout games in recent weeks, but the Eagles averaged 22.3 points per game this season and only scored more than 30 points four times.
Defense wins championships, though, and defense gets you to the Divisional Round.
If the Eagles do take care of business in the Wild Card Round, they could host another playoff game if the other two games are upsets. It’s more likely that they’d head to Chicago, though, while the 49ers would likely match up against the Seahawks if they get the road win.
