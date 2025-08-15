49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in NFL Preseason Week 2 action on Saturday afternoon.
The 49ers didn't play almost any starters their Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, while the Raiders played to a rare preseason tie against the Seattle Seahawks. This time around, the 49ers are planning on playing the majority of their starters, including quarterback, Brock Purdy.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this exhibition showdown.
49ers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers +3.5 (-105)
- Raiders -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers +164
- Raiders -196
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
49ers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- 49ers Record: 0-1
- Raiders Record: 0-1-1
49ers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Kyle Shanahan is 12-12-1 straight up and 13-11-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Pete Carroll is 26-20-1 straight up and 26-20-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The 49ers may have gotten trounced by the Broncos in their first preseason game, but I think they bounce back now in Week 2 with the majority of their starters getting some playing time.
We saw Geno Smith in the Raiders' first preseason game, but he threw just three balls, and their rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty, got just three carries. If they see the same amount of plays in Week 2, the 49ers are going to have the advantage in terms of starters' snap count.
I'll back the 49ers, who are getting more than a field goal in this one.
Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-105) via FanDuel
