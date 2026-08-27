49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
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It used to be the Battle of the Bay when the 49ers faced the Raiders, but with the Raiders now in Las Vegas, this preseason Week 3 showdown is simply a game between NFL teams that are getting ready for the regular season.
Neither team is expected to play many, if any, starters in this game, which has become the standard for the final preseason game. That doesn't mean we can't find a spot to bet on this interconference showdown.
It's time to dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday night's game.
49ers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +3.5 (-105)
- Raiders -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers +153
- Raiders -186
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-108)
- UNDER 37.5 (-112)
49ers vs. Raiders How to Watch Preseason Week 3
- Date: Thursday, August 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd, Fox 5 Vegas, KPIX
- Seahawks record: 0-1
- Titans record: 1-0
49ers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Kyle Shanahan is 15-13-1 straight up and 16-12-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Klint Kubiak 1-1 straight up and 0-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
49ers vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Fernando Mendoza, QB - Las Vegas Raiders
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft has had two very different outings in the preseason. Fernando Mendoza impressed in Week 1, completing 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Things didn't quite go as well for him in Week 2 when he went 8-of-15 for 86 yards and an interception. He'll get one more crack at it in the preseason, and then time will tell whether we see him in the regular season or if we'll have to wait until 2027.
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet
The 49ers have been having injury problems all preseason, which leads me to believe that Kyle Shanahan will be extra cautious about who he decides to play in this game and for how long. Meanwhile, the Raiders have a younger roster that Klint Kubiak is going to want to get as many reps as possible before the preseason begins.
With the Raiders at home, I'll lay the points with the favorites.
Pick: Raiders -3.5 (-115) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets