49ers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3
The first two weeks of the 2024 season could not have gone worse for the Los Angeles Rams. Not only are they 0-2, but they've lost countless starters to injury including their two star receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Now, they have to take on the kings of the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers, with danger of falling to 0-3 looking like a very real possibility.
The 49ers are dealing with some injuries themselves. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are all sidelined for Sunday's affair. Are those injuries enough to give the Rams life? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll predict the final score of this NFC West showdown.
49ers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers -6.5 (-105)
- Rams +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -275
- Rams +225
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
The 49ers originally opened as 7.5-point favorites but once it was announced that both Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were likely to miss the game due to injury, the spread dropped one point down to 49ers -6.5.
The total for the game has remained steady at 43.5.
49ers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
I wrote in my full betting preview why I think the 49ers may win this one in a blowout:
It's time to sell all your stock in the Rams. This has been a disastrous start to the season. Not only are they 0-2, but they're the most injured team in the NFL. Darious Williams, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, and Puka Nacua are all on injured reserve. Cooper Kupp, John Johnson, and Jonah Jackson are doubtful for this game and both may land on injured reserve too.
On top of all that they're 31st in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.9 and are giving up a disgusting 9.3 yards per pass attempt, the most in the NFL by an entire yard. I see no reason to justify a bet on Los Angeles at this point in the season, especially against the 49ers.
I'll lay the points with San Fran.
While I think the 49ers will win with margin, I envision this being a low-scoring game. It's hard to imagine an offensive shootout with so many weapons being out for both teams. I'll take the UNDER along with the 49ers winning and covering the spread.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Rams 10
Read More NFL Week 3 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!