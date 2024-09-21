49ers vs. Rams Player Props for NFL Week 3
The 49ers and Rams meet in NFC West action, but both teams are going to look like shells of its best form.
Injuries have taken its toll on both the 49ers and Rams already this season, which will impact the result of the game and the player prop market. Keep reading to find out how the likes of Kyren Williams and Jauan Jennings roles changes and if you should go over or under their player props!
Kyren Williams UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards
The Rams offensive line is in a dire state, down several starters and now facing as good of a defensive line that you’ll seen in the NFL in the 49ers.
It’s tough to trust Williams to get over this number, something he is yet to do in either game this season.
Not to mention, Blake Corum has begun to start seeing snaps, getting eight carries last week.
No Rams’ running back is trustworthy at this point in the season, and definitely not with this high water mark.
Jauan Jennings OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
The 49ers are banged up as well as the Rams, especially at the skill position groups.
Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out for this tilt, in addition to Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle has been on the injury report this week.
While Brnadon Ayiuk is likely going to see an increase in target share, his number has been bumped up quite a bit already. However, Jennings is still in the mid 40’s, a reasonable mark that isn’t fully pricing in the likely increase in targets.
Jennings has had nine targets across two games, posting receiving yard totals of 64 in Week 1 and 37 yards in Week 2. With even a slight uptick in targets, Jennings should clear this number with a routine outing.
