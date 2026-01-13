49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round

The NFC West title went to the Seattle Seahawks, but the San Francisco 49ers will get another crack at them in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday.

These two teams split their regular-season meetings with each road squad coming away with the win. That may not be the case here, though, with the Seahawks set as big home favorites in this NFC West rubber match.

Which NFC West rival will advance to the NFC Championship Game?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Divisional Round.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

49ers +7.5 (-125)

Seahawks -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline

49ers +275

Seahawks -345

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

49ers vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

49ers record: 13-5

Seahawks record: 14-3

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The 49ers are 11-7 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 12-5 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 10-8 in the 49ers' games this season.

The OVER is 9-8 in the Seahawks' games this season.

The 49ers are 8-2 against the spread on the road this season.

The Seahawks are 4-4 against the spread at home this season.

49ers vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

49ers Injury Report

Dee Winters – out

Ricky Pearsall – out

Luke Gifford – out

Fred Warner – injured reserve

George Kittle – out

Ji’Ayir Brown – questionable

Jacob Cowing – injured reserve

Tatum Bethune – injured reserve

Seahawks Injury Report

Elijah Arroyo – questionable

Charles Cross – questionable

Coby Bryant – questionable

Tory Horton – injured reserve

Cody White – injured reserve

49ers vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

On his fourth team in as many seasons, Sam Darnold is silencing the doubters. The Vikings let Darnold walk after leading them to a 14-3 record last season, and he once again helped his team to a 14-3 record this year in Seattle.

Darnold finished the season as one of just six quarterbacks with 4,000 yards passing, although his 25 passing touchdowns were tied for the ninth-most in the league. He didn’t light the world on fire by any means, as shown by his 19th-best 56.3 QBR, but he did what he had to do to help Seattle win games.

That’s all that he’ll need to do to take down his former team at home. However, the 49ers held him to a total of 348 yards and no touchdowns on 36 of 49 passing in their two meetings this season.

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

I’m quite surprised to see this total set at such a high number. There were 46 total points in the two regular-season meetings, including a 13-3 Seahawks win in Week 18. But this total is still set at 45.5?

The 49ers defense hasn’t been great this season, but they held the Eagles in check and may be able to do the same against the Seahawks based on how their first two matchups went.

As for a side, I would take the 49ers and the points in this divisional matchup. These teams know each other well. It should be low-scoring game in Seattle this weekend.

Pick: Under 45.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.