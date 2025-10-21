49ers vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Houston Texans won two straight games heading into their bye week, but then stumbled on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. They need to start stringing together wins in a hurry to keep their playoff hopes alive.
They have a tough matchup in Week 8 when they take on the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers. Despite that, the betting market has Houston set as the slight betting favorite.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
49ers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers +1.5 (-115)
- Texans -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers -102
- Texans -118
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- 49ers Record: 5-2
- Texans Record: 2-4
49ers vs. Texans Betting Trends
- 49ers are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the 49ers' last 10 games
- 49ers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the 49ers' last six road games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Texans' last seven games
- Texans are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
49ers vs. Texans Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Upton Stout, CB - Questionable
- Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable
- Jake Brendel, C - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Christian Kirk, WR - Questionable
- Nico Collins, WR - Questionable
- Alijah Huzzie, CB - NFI-R
- Jaylin Smith, CB - IR
- Justin Watson, WR - IR
49ers vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
- C.J. Stroud, QB - Houston Texans
The Houston Texans' quarterback has yet to live up to the expectations that he set for himself in his rookie season. You can blame the Texans' offensive line all you want, but he needs to find a way to improve his play. He has completed just 64.8% of passes for 217.5 yards per game, while throwing for nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
49ers vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Texans to surprise some people and win this game as slight favorites:
The San Francisco 49ers have had the complete opposite season they had last year. In 2024, despite having some of the best metrics in the NFL, they continuously found themselves on the wrong side of variance, and their record was far worse than it should have been. This season, their metrics aren't nearly as good, but in-game variance has gone their way, and their record is far better than it likely should be.
The 49ers are just 18th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), 18th in DVOA, 16th in EPA per Play, and 18th in Opponent EPA per Play. As a result, I think this team is overvalued in the betting market. I'll trust the elite Texans' defense to give them some issues and cover as short favorites.
Pick: Texans -1.5 (-105) via FanDuel
